Study Uncovers Why C-section Babies are More Likely to Develop Asthma

‘C-section delivery prevents babies from receiving beneficial germs in their mother's microbiome, which, in turn, affects immune system development.’

Asthma is one of the most common chronic childhood illnesses. It is more common in children than in adults.

Childhood asthma is more common in boys than in girls.

1 in 13 people has asthma.

9 million US children under 18 have been diagnosed with asthma.

For babies born through C-section, it takes a while to develop a normal microbiome. While the immune system is growing, the babies become more at risk for developing asthma. This study provides a mechanism for the known association between C-section birth and heightened asthma risk.The effects of vaginal birth versus C-section during the first year of life for 700 children were analyzed by researchers. To determine whether the delivery type influences asthma risk, they examined children's fecal samples at one week, one month, and one year to determine microbial diversity and maturity.The study revealed that C-section delivery was linked to more than a doubled risk of later asthma and allergies, as well as significant changes in the composition of the gut microbiota.However, asthma risk was reduced in C-section-born children if their gut microbiota had recovered from its initial disruption and begun to mature normally.says Jakob Stokholm, senior scientist at The Copenhagen Prospective Study on Asthma in Childhood and the study's first author.Source: Medindia