Professor Heike Bischoff-Ferrari from Zurich University in Switzerland, who led the latest study, stated: 'Our findings suggest supplementation of vitamin D and omega-3s in the older population who lead an active lifestyle and have no pre-existing conditions does not provide any benefits when it comes to bone health, memory and muscle function.
‘The NHS recommends taking ten micrograms of vitamin D, which is equivalent to one salmon fillet a day, to keep bones, muscles healthy in the winter.
’
'However, there is an effect on infections like COVID-19.' An analysis of 2,157 healthy men and women aged 70 and older found omega-3 users were 11 percent less likely to suffer infections.
The study took place between 2012 and 2014, long before the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in November 2019.
While the findings, therefore, do not contribute direct proof, the supplements can protect the elderly against COVID-19.
