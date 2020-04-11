Cesarean Delivery's Effects on Birth Hormones Could Impact a Newborn's Neurodevelopment

These hormones may play many roles in helping an infant adapt the following birth, and modifications in their levels in early life could result in long-term neurodevelopmental consequences.
‘Alteration in birth signaling hormones could result in long-term neurodevelopmental consequences in a newborn.
"Given that nearly one-third of all births in the US currently occurs through cesarean delivery, it's essential that we try to learn whether the well-established epidemiological associations between cesarean delivery and various neurodevelopmental outcomes like higher rates of autism and obesity are due to changes in these crucial hormones during the sensitive period that is birth," stated author William Kenkel, Ph.D., an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Delaware.
