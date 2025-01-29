Abelacimab Lowers Bleeding Risks in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Abelacimab reduces bleeding in atrial fibrillation patients by lowering free factor XI levels responsible for blood clotting.
Subcutaneous injection of abelacimab shows positive results by lowering the level of free factor XI and fewer bleeding in patients with atrial fibrillation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Abelacimab versus Rivaroxaban in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Go to source).
Abelacimab Vs RivaroxabanFree factor XI is a protein responsible for blood clotting. A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has shown that a medication called abelacimab, when given as a subcutaneous injection (under the skin) is more effective than the commonly used blood thinner, rivaroxaban, in preventing bleeding events for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) at moderate-to-high risk for stroke.
‘Abelacimab reduces #bleeding events more effectively than rivaroxaban in AFib patients at #stroke risk. #medindia ’The study was conducted on 1,287 patients with AFib and were randomly administered with abelacimab (150 mg or 90 mg once a month) or rivaroxaban (20 mg daily). The researchers found that those receiving abelacimab had significantly fewer bleeding incidents than patients receiving rivaroxaban.
The reduction in bleeding events was higher than expected showing its efficacy. After three months, the patients administered with abelacimab had 99% and 97% lower levels of free factor XI.
Abelacimab Reduces Bleeding in AFib PatientsThe bleeding rate for those on abelacimab was much lower about 3 to 3.5 bleeding events per 100 patients per year, while it was higher for those on rivaroxaban at 8.4 events per 100 patients per year. However, the safety of both medications was similar, with no significant difference in other side effects between the groups.
This study suggests that abelacimab might be a better choice for patients with AFib who are at risk for stroke, helping to prevent bleeding events without causing more side effects.
Reference:
- Abelacimab versus Rivaroxaban in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/abs/10.1056/NEJMoa2406674)
Source-Medindia