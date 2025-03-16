About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Do Statins and Aspirin Pose a Muscle Health Risk for Smokers

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 16 2025 10:21 PM

Smoking accelerates muscle loss, impacting strength and overall health. Proper nutrition and exercise can help.

Do Statins and Aspirin Pose a Muscle Health Risk for Smokers
Statins may help reduce chest muscle loss in current and former smokers, while aspirin could be linked to increased muscle loss. The findings appear in the January 2025 issue of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation. (1 Trusted Source
Effect of Common Medications on Longitudinal Pectoralis Muscle Area in Smokers

Go to source)

Muscle Loss in Smokers

Many people who are current or former smokers are prescribed statins to manage high cholesterol and aspirin to manage heart disease. Research has shown that current or former smokers experience increased skeletal muscle loss, especially in people with COPD.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
COPD is an inflammatory lung disease, comprising several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

This new study sought to determine if these common medications are associated with skeletal muscle loss. Researchers examined chest CT imaging data from the COPD Genetic Epidemiology (COPDGene®) study to determine loss in pectoralis muscle area and pectoralis muscle density. This study included 4,191 participants who had reported medication and chest CT scan data for both COPDGene phase 1 and phase 2 visits.

“Current and former smokers have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes and are commonly prescribed statins and aspirin to treat these conditions. By examining the impact of these medications on pectoralis muscle area and density, we found that statins can potentially reduce chest muscle loss, while aspirin may contribute to increased chest muscle loss,” said Toru Shirahata, M.D., a pulmonologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and lead author of the study. “By further examining the impact of statins and aspirin on skeletal muscle mass, health care providers may be able to better personalize treatments to improve outcomes for these patients.”

Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
Reference:
  1. Effect of Common Medications on Longitudinal Pectoralis Muscle Area in Smokers - (https://journal.copdfoundation.org/jcopdf/id/1519/Effect-of-Common-Medications-on-Longitudinal-Pectoralis-Muscle-Area-in-Smokers)
Source-Eurekalert
Quiz on Smoking
Quiz on Smoking
Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt’, learn more horrifying facts ...
Meprobamate and Aspirin
Meprobamate and Aspirin
This combination medication contains a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and an anxiolytic, prescribed for pain with anxiety or tension from muscle/bone ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional