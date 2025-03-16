New AI Tool Spots Cognitive Decline

Cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's affects memory, thinking, and daily functions, worsening over time.

Researchers in the US have developed anpotentially reducing the risk ofMild cognitive impairment (MCI) () often serves as an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, making early detection crucial for timely intervention and improved outcomes. However, diagnosing MCI can be challenging, especially in rural areas with limited access to neuropsychologists.To address this, researchers at the University of Missouri developed a portable system equipped with a depth camera, a force plate, and an interface board to analyze motor function. The study involved older adults, some with MCI, who performed tasks like standing still, walking, and rising from a bench while counting backward in intervals of seven.The system captured their performance data, which was then analyzed by a machine-learning model. The AI successfully identified 83% of participants with MCI based on subtle motor function differences that would typically go unnoticed.“The areas of the brain involved in cognitive impairment overlap with those controlling motor function,” said Trent Guess, an associate professor at the university’s College of Health Sciences. “Our device detects these subtle changes in balance and movement, which can be key indicators of cognitive decline.”With Alzheimer’s cases projected to rise globally, this portable AI-driven system could play a crucial role in early detection and intervention. Additionally, researchers believe it has potential applications in monitoring concussions, sports rehabilitation, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and joint replacements.Source-Medindia