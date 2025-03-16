About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New AI Tool Spots Cognitive Decline

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 16 2025 9:06 PM

Cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's affects memory, thinking, and daily functions, worsening over time.

Researchers in the US have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system designed to detect cognitive impairment early, potentially reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in older adults.

MCI and Alzheimer's

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) (1 Trusted Source
Mild cognitive impairment

Go to source) often serves as an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, making early detection crucial for timely intervention and improved outcomes. However, diagnosing MCI can be challenging, especially in rural areas with limited access to neuropsychologists.

Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
The MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) is a standardized screening test that is used for easy and fast assessment of the various aspects of cognition in a person.
To address this, researchers at the University of Missouri developed a portable system equipped with a depth camera, a force plate, and an interface board to analyze motor function. The study involved older adults, some with MCI, who performed tasks like standing still, walking, and rising from a bench while counting backward in intervals of seven.

The system captured their performance data, which was then analyzed by a machine-learning model. The AI successfully identified 83% of participants with MCI based on subtle motor function differences that would typically go unnoticed.

“The areas of the brain involved in cognitive impairment overlap with those controlling motor function,” said Trent Guess, an associate professor at the university’s College of Health Sciences. “Our device detects these subtle changes in balance and movement, which can be key indicators of cognitive decline.”

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
With Alzheimer’s cases projected to rise globally, this portable AI-driven system could play a crucial role in early detection and intervention. Additionally, researchers believe it has potential applications in monitoring concussions, sports rehabilitation, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and joint replacements.

Reference:
  1. Mild cognitive impairment - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/mild-cognitive-impairment/symptoms-causes/syc-20354578)
Source-Medindia
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...

