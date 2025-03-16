Promising Hydrogel Therapy for Arthritis Patients

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease causing joint pain, inflammation, and mobility issues.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Double Cross-Linked Hydrogel for Intra-articular Injection as Modality for Macrophages Metabolic Reprogramming and Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis



Go to source Trusted Source

Rheumatoid Arthritis and Macrophages



‘#Hydrogels offer new hope for #rheumatoidarthritis sufferers! These innovative materials could deliver targeted relief, reducing #inflammation and #pain.’

Double Cross-Linked Hydrogel for Intra-articular Injection as Modality for Macrophages Metabolic Reprogramming and Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis - (https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adfm.202502880)

Scientists from Tianjin University have developed aby reducing inflammation and slowing disease progression. (RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes severe joint pain, deformities, and disabilities, making everyday tasks difficult for millions worldwide. Researchers have found that macrophages, a type of immune cell, play a crucial role in RA by releasing excessive inflammatory signals when their metabolism is imbalanced. Targeting this metabolic imbalance could lead to new therapeutic strategies.The innovative hydrogel, made from biodegradable alginate, features a dual-network structure that allows it to be easily injected and slowly release therapeutic agents over time. Once inside an inflamed joint, it reacts to the acidic environment, gradually releasing zinc ions and small interfering RNA (siRNA). These components help reprogram macrophage metabolism, reducing inflammation and boosting the body's natural anti-inflammatory response.“This is the first time metabolic reprogramming has been applied to rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and we hope this approach can be expanded to other inflammatory diseases in the future,” said Li Nan, the lead researcher.The research, recently published inmarks a significant step toward metabolism-based therapies for inflammatory conditions. The hydrogel offers hope for millions suffering from RA, potentially transforming how the disease is treated.Source-Medindia