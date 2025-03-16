About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Promising Hydrogel Therapy for Arthritis Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 16 2025 10:26 PM

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease causing joint pain, inflammation, and mobility issues.

Promising Hydrogel Therapy for Arthritis Patients
Scientists from Tianjin University have developed a groundbreaking injectable hydrogel that regulates immune cell metabolism, offering a potential new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) by reducing inflammation and slowing disease progression. (1 Trusted Source
Double Cross-Linked Hydrogel for Intra-articular Injection as Modality for Macrophages Metabolic Reprogramming and Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Go to source)

Rheumatoid Arthritis and Macrophages

RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes severe joint pain, deformities, and disabilities, making everyday tasks difficult for millions worldwide. Researchers have found that macrophages, a type of immune cell, play a crucial role in RA by releasing excessive inflammatory signals when their metabolism is imbalanced. Targeting this metabolic imbalance could lead to new therapeutic strategies.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
The innovative hydrogel, made from biodegradable alginate, features a dual-network structure that allows it to be easily injected and slowly release therapeutic agents over time. Once inside an inflamed joint, it reacts to the acidic environment, gradually releasing zinc ions and small interfering RNA (siRNA). These components help reprogram macrophage metabolism, reducing inflammation and boosting the body's natural anti-inflammatory response.

“This is the first time metabolic reprogramming has been applied to rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and we hope this approach can be expanded to other inflammatory diseases in the future,” said Li Nan, the lead researcher.

The research, recently published in Advanced Functional Materials, marks a significant step toward metabolism-based therapies for inflammatory conditions. The hydrogel offers hope for millions suffering from RA, potentially transforming how the disease is treated.

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.
Reference:
  1. Double Cross-Linked Hydrogel for Intra-articular Injection as Modality for Macrophages Metabolic Reprogramming and Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis - (https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adfm.202502880)
Source-Medindia
Quiz on Arthritis
Quiz on Arthritis
Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on ...
Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength
Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength
Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional