Why Indian Male Corporates Are Running Low on Vitamin B12

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 16 2025 10:57 PM

Vitamin B12 is essential for energy, brain function, and red blood cell production. Deficiency causes fatigue.

A recent survey by MediBuddy reveals that over 57% of male corporate employees in India suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency, a nutrient essential for energy production and brain function.
The study analyzed data from approximately 4,400 urban corporate employees, including 3,338 men and 1,059 women, finding that nearly 50% of the female participants also exhibited deficient levels.

The high prevalence of vitamin B12 deficiency (1 Trusted Source
Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Symptoms, Causes & Treatment

Go to source) among corporate professionals is attributed to demanding work schedules, irregular eating habits, and elevated stress levels, leading to neglect of essential nutrition.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Silent Threat to Your Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common nutritional issue that can lead to serious health complications if left untreated. This essential vitamin plays a crucial role in red blood cell formation, brain function, and DNA synthesis. A lack of vitamin B12 can result in fatigue, weakness, dizziness, nerve damage, memory problems, and even anemia.

People at higher risk include vegetarians, older adults, and those with digestive disorders that affect nutrient absorption. Symptoms may develop gradually but worsen over time, making early detection and intervention critical. To prevent deficiency, it is important to consume B12-rich foods such as meat, fish, dairy, and eggs or consider supplements if necessary.

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, notes that since vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products, vegetarians are particularly susceptible to this deficiency. Additionally, lifestyle factors, including frequent consumption of over-processed foods, may exacerbate the issue.

To address vitamin B12 deficiency, healthcare experts recommend:
Reference:
  1. Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Symptoms, Causes & Treatment - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22831-vitamin-b12-deficiency)
Source-Medindia
