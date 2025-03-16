Is South Korea Facing an Alzheimer`s Epidemic?

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and daily functioning.

Nearly 10% of South Korea’s elderly population is battling Alzheimer’s disease (), with dementia cases expected to surpass 1 million by next year, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.As of 2025, the number of dementia patients in the country has reached 970,000, accounting for 9.17% of those aged 65 and older, as reported by Yonhap news agency. Projections indicate that this number will exceed 2 million by 2044.Although the proportion of dementia cases among older adults has slightly decreased from 9.5% in 2016, the ministry attributes this to improved education levels and better overall health conditions. However, experts predict that the percentage of affected seniors will remain around 10% until 2045, rising to 12-13% by 2059.To address this growing crisis, the ministry is planning new support measures to alleviate the financial and caregiving burden on families of dementia patients.Meanwhile, a recent survey by the Korea Institute of Public Administration found a rise in anxiety and depression among South Koreans last year. The survey, conducted on 8,251 adults, revealed that self-reported anxiety levels increased from 3.4 to 4.1 out of 10, while feelings of depression rose from 2.8 to 3.5 points.Despite this trend, the average public perception of happiness slightly improved to 6.8 points. However, disparities were noted based on income levels. While happiness levels increased among higher earners (6 million won or more per month), those in the lowest income bracket (earning less than 1 million won per month) reported a decline in happiness.Source-Medindia