List of Drugs that may cause Joint Pain

Anakinra

Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anastrozole

Atorvastatin

Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Balsalazide

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Bedaquiline

Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belatacept

Ciclesonide

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Cidofovir

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Eprosartan

Etidronate

Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Ezetimibe

Most Common - Muscle/joint pain, upper respiratory tract infection and diarrhea

Fenofibric Acid

Hylan g-f 20

Most Common - Joint pain, joint stiffness, effusion, swelling, warmth and injection site pain

Icosapent Ethyl

Idursulfase


Most Common- Irregular heart beat, blood clot in lungs, blue or purple coloration of the skin, respiratory failure, infection, joint pain, headache, fever, rash, itching, redness, hives and high blood pressure

Iloperidone


Immune Globulin Intravenous


Incobotulinumtoxina


Indacaterol


Infliximab


Insulin Glulisine


Interferon Alfa-N3 -Human Leukocyte derived


Interferon Alpha- Two B


Interferon Gamma 1B

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iron Dextran

Iron Sucrose

Isosorbide

Isotretinoin

Lamivudine

Lamivudine- Zidovudine

Lanreotide

Letrozole

Nalmefene


Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium


Naratriptan


Natalizumab

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nebivolol

Nilotinib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nisoldipine

Nitrendipine

Nizatidine

Olanzapine and Fluoxetine

Olmesartan

Olsalazine

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate

Omeprazole

Paclitaxel

Palifermin

Plerixafor Injection

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Policosanol

Ponatinib

Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Rifapentine


Most Common - Blood in urine, loss of appetite, back pain, joint pain, and muscle pain

Rifaximin


Risedronate

Most Common- Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea

Romiplostim

Rosiglitazone and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Salmeterol

Sirolimus

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tadalafil

Taliglucerase Alfa

Tapentadol

Technetium Tc99m Medronate Injection

Telbivudine

Vemurafenib Tablet

Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Venlafaxine

Zoledronic Acid

Most Common- Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity


