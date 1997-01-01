List of Drugs that may cause Joint Pain

Most Common-
Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain
Most Common-
Most Common -
Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain
Most Common-
Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain
Most Common-
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain
Most Common-
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common -
Most Common-
Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain
Most Common -
Muscle/joint pain, upper respiratory tract infection and diarrhea
Most Common -
Most Common -
Joint pain, joint stiffness, effusion, swelling, warmth and injection site pain
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common-
Irregular heart beat, blood clot in lungs, blue or purple coloration of the skin, respiratory failure, infection, joint pain, headache, fever, rash, itching, redness, hives and high blood pressure
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common -
Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common -
Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash
Most Common -
Most Common -
Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain
Most Common -
Most Common -
Blood in urine, loss of appetite, back pain, joint pain, and muscle pain
Most Common -
Most Common-
Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea
Most Common-
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain
Most Common -
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common -
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma
Most Common -
Most Common-
Fever, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, pain in extremity
Most Common-
