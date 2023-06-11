High Biological Age May Heighten Dementia and Stroke Risk

Individuals with an increased biological age than their true chronological age are 40% more likely to suffer from dementia and stroke, particularly vascular dementia. These are the results of a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Clinical biomarker-based biological ageing and future risk of neurological disorders in the UK Biobank



Go to source).



Biological Age Vs Chronological Age In Predicting Dementia & Stroke Risk

The study, which was led by Sara Hägg, associate professor, and Jonathan Mak, doctoral student at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, shows that the increased risk persists even if other risk factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and socioeconomics are taken into account.