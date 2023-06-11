About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Karnataka Adopts Tamil Nadu’s Organ Donation Policy

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM
Karnataka Adopts Tamil Nadu’s Organ Donation Policy

The Karnataka government is in the process of formulating a policy similar to Tamil Nadu State's organ donation policy to honor organ donors and their families and to promote the noble cause of organ donation.

Karnataka to Follow the Footsteps of Tamil Nadu in Organ Donation

According to the State Health Minister of Karnataka, Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao, "The state government has decided to recognize and honor the families and persons who facilitate organ donation without expecting any rewards and purely on a humanitarian basis (1 Trusted Source
Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu

Go to source).

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation


See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this quiz.
Advertisement


"The government is considering conducting the final rites of the donors with full state honors after identifying them on the lines of Tamil Nadu. It will also present certificates to individuals or families of the donors, he stated.

"After taking these steps, the government will soon formulate a policy to highlight the importance of organ donation and to encourage people to come forward," Minister Rao stated.
ORGAN DONATION

ORGAN DONATION


Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.
Advertisement

Reference :
  1. Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu - (https://www.mohanfoundation.org/news/Be-a-Hero-Even-After-Death-State-Honors-for-Organ-Donors-in-Tamilnadu-1224.htm)

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Cadaver Organ Donation and Transplantation in India

Cadaver Organ Donation and Transplantation in India


Cadaver organ transplants in India started in 1995 and so far 600 cadaver transplants of kidneys, heart and liver have been done in India, article describes the trails, tribulations and triumphs of the programme.
Advertisement

Essential Must-Know Legal Aspects of Organ Donation

Essential Must-Know Legal Aspects of Organ Donation


The offenses and penalties under the IPC ensure that standards of Public Health are maintained and unnecessary breaches of community well-being are avoided.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance

Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance

Understanding the role of Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the world of health insurance and how the TPA ...
Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about ...

Latest Organ Donation News

Seeing the Unseen: The Power of Eye Donations

Seeing the Unseen: The Power of Eye Donations

Need for routine discussions on eye donation within end-of-life care settings is re-emphasized by a new study.
Organ Transplant: Recent Milestones Across India

Organ Transplant: Recent Milestones Across India

Read about recent achievements in organ transplantation across India.
Zebrafish Helps Assess Cryoprotectant Agents for Organ Preservation

Zebrafish Helps Assess Cryoprotectant Agents for Organ Preservation

Zebrafish aids in testing the safety and effectiveness of cryoprotectant chemicals in preserving organs before transplantation.
Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu

Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu

Tamilnadu to implement state honors for last rites of Organ Donors in the state- a welcome move
Second-Ever Pig Heart Transplant Rescues Ailing Patient in the U.S.

Second-Ever Pig Heart Transplant Rescues Ailing Patient in the U.S.

In a historic surgical achievement, U.S. medical professionals successfully transplanted a pig's heart into an end-stage cardiovascular disease patient.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Karnataka Adopts Tamil Nadu’s Organ Donation Policy Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests