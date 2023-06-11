Karnataka Adopts Tamil Nadu’s Organ Donation Policy

The Karnataka government is in the process of formulating a policy similar to Tamil Nadu State's organ donation policy to honor organ donors and their families and to promote the noble cause of organ donation.
Karnataka to Follow the Footsteps of Tamil Nadu in Organ DonationAccording to the State Health Minister of Karnataka, Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao, "The state government has decided to recognize and honor the families and persons who facilitate organ donation without expecting any rewards and purely on a humanitarian basis (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu
Go to source).
"The government is considering conducting the final rites of the donors with full state honors after identifying them on the lines of Tamil Nadu. It will also present certificates to individuals or families of the donors, he stated.
"After taking these steps, the government will soon formulate a policy to highlight the importance of organ donation and to encourage people to come forward," Minister Rao stated.
Reference :
Source: IANS
- Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu - (https://www.mohanfoundation.org/news/Be-a-Hero-Even-After-Death-State-Honors-for-Organ-Donors-in-Tamilnadu-1224.htm)
