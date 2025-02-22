Optimism Vs. Pessimism: How Personality Traits Influence Stress Response

Personal characteristics like optimism and pessimism influence mental health and behavior during stress, with optimism linked to resilience and lower pessimism linked to safer health behaviors.
Social isolation can lead to fear and anxiety. A study finds that personal characters can help people handle prolonged stressors. A team of researchers from Syracuse University and Michigan State University recently explored how personal characters can help cope with long-term stress like those caused by the pandemic. The study focused on how optimism or pessimism can affect a person’s mental health and well-being.
The study was led by Jeewon Oh, assistant professor of psychology at Syracuse University's College of Arts and Sciences. The group utilized data from the Health and Retirement Study, a large-scale panel study that gathers a nationally representative sample of Americans aged 50 and older (Sonnega et al., 2014).
Optimism, Pessimism, and Well-Being During Stressful TimesIn 2016, participants responded to questions assessing their levels of optimism, such as “In uncertain times, I usually expect the best,” and pessimism, such as “I hardly ever expect things to go my way.” During the COVID-19 pandemic (between March and May 2020), respondents answered questions on health-related behaviors that either increased or reduced the risk of COVID-19 transmission, including masking frequency, travel habits, and the likelihood of staying home.
The team used this data to explore how people’s mindsets affected their psychological and physical well-being during challenging times. Among their findings, they found that greater optimism promotes resilience and well-being when faced with stressors like the pandemic, while lower pessimism is linked to safer health behaviors. Their findings appeared in the Journal of Research in Personality.
The pandemic introduced many changes, and they wanted to know more about personality traits that can help people cope with enduring and uncontrollable stressors like the pandemic. They examined optimism because it motivates action. Since optimists view stressful situations positively, they are more likely to directly address the issue or try to adapt when things are uncontrollable.
Why Being Less Pessimistic Can Lead Better Mental HealthBoth optimism and pessimism had independent associations with psychological well-being. So, people who are more optimistic and less pessimistic worried less were less stressed and lonely, and were more resilient. This was partly because these people engaged in more physical activity and perceived more social support and less strain from their relationships.
In general, regular optimism/pessimism isn't about thinking they wouldn't get sick, or they will be more likely to get sick (compared to others), but about knowing the reality and still thinking that things will eventually work out. It can be easier to think about doing what optimists do rather than trying to think differently (or change your optimism). So, people with lower pessimism mentioned changing their behaviors to adapt to the situation, meeting with people on Zoom more frequently and exercising at home (vs. going to the gym and meeting up with people in person). It was these changes in behaviors like exercising more that partly helped people's well-being.
