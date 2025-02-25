Are Antidepressants Worsening Cognitive Decline in Dementia?

Some antidepressants may do more harm than good. New research links them to faster cognitive decline in dementia patients. Therefore, doctors should prescribe depression pills wisely for better brain health.

Antidepressant use and cognitive decline in patients with dementia: a national cohort study



The SSRI escitalopram, an antidepressant, is linked to the fastest cognitive decline in dementia patients, followed by citalopram and sertraline. #antidepressants #dementia #brainhealth #medindia’

Antidepressants for Anxiety and Depression in Dementia

Antidepressants in Dementia Care: Help or Harm?

Citalopram, Sertraline and Escitalopram: Which Antidepressants Speed Up Cognitive Decline?

