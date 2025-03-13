Wellbeing: The Secret Ingredient to Academic Success

Power of Wellbeing in Learning: Students who are mentally and emotionally healthy are more likely to be engaged, motivated, and perform better in school.

Did You Know?

Wellbeing, especially learning readiness, plays a crucial role in academic success. #StudentSuccess #WellbeingMatters #Education #medindia’

Wellbeing, especially learning readiness, plays a crucial role in academic success. #StudentSuccess #WellbeingMatters #Education #medindia’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The Relationship between Wellbeing and Academic Achievement: A Comprehensive Cross-Sectional Analysis of System Wide Data From 2016-2019



Go to source Trusted Source

Academic Success Starts with Wellbeing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Educate for Life, Not Just Exams

The Relationship between Wellbeing and Academic Achievement: A Comprehensive Cross-Sectional Analysis of System Wide Data From 2016-2019 - (https://learning-analytics.info/index.php/JLA/article/view/8357)

Beyond grades and marks, wellbeing is the hidden key to academic success, suggests a new study.As Australia’s National Assessment Program (NAPLAN) kicks off, fresh research from the University of South Australia shines a light on a game-changer for student success—wellbeing.In a world first study of more than 215,000 students, UniSA researchers found that while standardized tests measure academic skills, different dimensions of wellbeing - emotional wellbeing, engagement, and learning readiness - can play a crucial role in performance.Specifically, the study found that learning readiness ¬- which includes foundational skills such as perseverance, confidence, and engagement - was not just a desirable outcome, but a catalyst for academic success.The findings of the study are published in the).UniSA researcher Dr. Rebecca Marrone says there is an intricate relationship between student wellbeing and academic achievement.“Wellbeing is increasingly recognized as a crucial factor that can shape students’ academic success and overall development. Yet, it is often overlooked because education systems tend to focus on standardized academic achievement,” Dr. Marrone says.“In this research we show how wellbeing factors, particularly learning readiness, can influence students’ learning and academic performance, especially when under test conditions.“When we talk about, we mean how prepared a child is to learn, not just academically, but also in their ability to stay focused, to overcome challenges, and believe in their ability to succeed. It’s about having good learning habits, and a motivation to learn, which together can help them perform better at school.”This study draws on data from the South Australian Wellbeing and Engagement Collection (WEC) to assess the impact of student wellbeing and engagement of students in Years 4-10, and their academic achievement in NAPLAN and PAT tests between 2016-2019.UniSA’s Benjamin Lam says the results show that schools need to shift towards a model that values both student wellbeing and academic achievement as integral components of a holistic education.“Student learning is complex, and it is affected by a range of contextual and individual differences,” Lam says.“When students are mentally and emotionally healthy, they’re more likely to be engaged and motivated and perform better academically. But the relationship is certainly not linear, and we can’t infer that low-achieving students have low levels of wellbeing, or high-achieving students have high levels of wellbeing.“This means that schools must look beyond test scores and take a more personal, holistic approach to supporting students’ confidence, perseverance and learning readiness.“They can do this by adopting learner profiles that incorporate wellbeing and engagement metrics alongside traditional grades, so that schools can better understand and respond to each student’s needs.“Now, as students prepare for their pending NAPLAN tests, this research serves as a reminder that education is about more than just scores - it’s about building confidence, resilience, and readiness to learn.”Department for Education Chief Executive Martin Westwell says that learning and thriving go hand-in-hand, and both must be supported by schools.“Academic achievement and learning readiness are intrinsically interconnected, and that is recognized through our Strategy for Public Education,” Westwell says.“This research highlights that it is critical to have a well-rounded picture of young people to help them succeed at school.”Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer says South Australia is focused on“If a student is struggling with their mental health, we know they will be less able to focus on school, they lose connection with their friends and they start to disengage from study,” Boyer says.“This research from UniSA – the first of its kind in the world – confirms that South Australia’s focus on mental health and wellbeing in public education, supports academic achievement.“That’s why we have invested $50 million to recruit 100 mental health and learning support specialists who are based on-site at schools – the largest investment of its kind. By addressing concerns at the coalface, we have the best chance of supporting our students to achieve academically.”Source-University of South Australia