Tech-Savvy Seniors: The Success of Automated Insulin Delivery for Type 1 Diabetes

Automated insulin delivery systems are proven safe and effective for older adults with type 1 diabetes, debunking myths about their difficulty in using advanced technology.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Automated Insulin Delivery in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

By 2045, The International Diabetes Federation projections show that 1 in 8 adults, approximately 783 million, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%. #medindia #diabetes #adults’

By 2045, The International Diabetes Federation projections show that 1 in 8 adults, approximately 783 million, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%. #medindia #diabetes #adults’

Largest Clinical Trial for Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes

Effectiveness of Automated Systems in Blood Sugar Control

Advertisement

Advertisement

Automated Insulin Delivery in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes - (https://evidence.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/EVIDoa2400200)