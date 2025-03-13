Tech-Savvy Seniors: The Success of Automated Insulin Delivery for Type 1 Diabetes

Automated insulin delivery systems are proven safe and effective for older adults with type 1 diabetes, debunking myths about their difficulty in using advanced technology.
A recent study from Washington State University, in partnership with five other institutions, indicates that automated insulin delivery (AID) systems are both safe and effective for older adults with type 1 diabetes. This research challenges the prevailing belief that older adults would have difficulty using the advanced technology found in these medical devices (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Automated Insulin Delivery in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes
Go to source). In an AID system, a sensor attached to the arm or belly continuously monitors blood sugar levels and communicates that data to a wearable insulin pump, which then automatically adjusts insulin dosing without the wearer having to input instructions or inject the insulin themselves. Some models connect wirelessly to smartphones, providing the wearer with detailed and real-time data about their blood sugar control.
‘Did You Know?“It’s a big change for people to use technology to manage their diabetes when many of them have used multiple daily injections for 30 years or more,” said Professor Naomi Chaytor, one of the principal investigators on the study and chair of the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine Department of Community and Behavioral Health. “There’s a stereotype that technology is harder for older adults, but they did quite well.”
The study, published in NEJM Evidence, closes a knowledge gap about who can benefit from the breakthrough technology for diabetes management. Now the preferred treatment option for type 1 diabetes, automated insulin delivery improves glucose control and reduces the burden of managing a lifelong condition for both children and adults.
Largest Clinical Trial for Older Adults with Type 1 DiabetesThis study is the largest clinical trial to enroll older adults with type 1 diabetes, a group underrepresented in previous trials for AID devices. The trial focused on uniquely relevant factors for older adults, such as technology usability and preventing hypoglycemia, a particular concern in older adults since it raises the risk of cognitive decline and complications such as falls.
The study tested the efficacy of two AID systems, a hybrid closed loop system and a predictive low glucose suspend system, compared to a non-automated sensor-augmented pump system. In a randomized crossover trial, 78 participants aged 65 and older used each device for 12 weeks with regular monitoring.
Effectiveness of Automated Systems in Blood Sugar ControlResults showed that the two automated systems significantly reduced the time participants spent with dangerously low blood sugar compared to the non-automated system. The hybrid closed loop system proved most effective at keeping blood sugar in the target range, with a mean time in range of 74% compared to 67% for the predictive low glucose system and 66% for the sensor-augmented pump.
“Onboarding took more time and effort in this population than it would in younger populations, so it’s important for providers to understand that it may take some upfront work to get people really comfortable with the technology,” Chaytor said. “Providers should plan for that but not be discouraged.”
Reference:
- Automated Insulin Delivery in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes - (https://evidence.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/EVIDoa2400200)
Source-Eurekalert