Automated Insulin Delivery Improves Type-1 Diabetes Management During Pregnancy

A hybrid closed-loop technology or 'artificial pancreas' helps pregnant women with type 1 diabetes to better manage their blood sugars, compared to traditional insulin pumps or multiple daily injections. This technology delivers insulin doses as instructed by a smartphone algorithm that continuously monitors blood sugar levels, minimizing health risks for both mother and child (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Automated Insulin Delivery in Women with Pregnancy Complicated by Type 1 Diabetes
Go to source).
This new randomized trial was published in The New England Journal of Medicine and was presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting.
Hybrid Closed-Loop Technology Eases Maternal Blood Sugar ControlDespite better systems for monitoring blood sugars and delivering insulin, altered eating behaviors and hormonal changes during pregnancy, mean that most women struggle to reach the recommended blood sugar targets. This means that complications related to having type 1 diabetes during pregnancy are widespread, affecting one in every two newborn babies.
In the study, researchers trialed a technology known as Hybrid Closed-Loop or Artificial Pancreas. The technology consists of an algorithm that sits on a smartphone and communicates with the traditional continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pump systems.
The system adjusts insulin doses every 10-12 minutes according to blood sugar levels, meaning that it continuously responds to the persistent changes in blood sugar levels throughout pregnancy. They compared this technology with the traditional continuous glucose monitoring and insulin systems, where women supported by specialist diabetes maternity teams, make multiple daily decisions about insulin doses.
Eleanor Scott, Professor of Medicine (Diabetes and Maternal Health) at the University of Leeds' School of Medicine, said: "This is the good news that pregnant women with type 1 diabetes and NHS maternity services have been waiting for. It is great to see advances in diabetes technology come to fruition and deliver such improvements for pregnancy. Having recently successfully implemented continuous glucose monitoring uniformly across the NHS in England to improve mother and baby outcomes for pregnant women with Type 1 diabetes, we are now well positioned for a similar rollout of the hybrid closed loop to improve the situation further."
The study involved 124 pregnant women with type 1 diabetes aged 18-45 years who managed their condition with daily insulin therapy. Half were randomly allocated to use the Hybrid Closed-Loop technology, and half to use the traditional insulin therapy (insulin pumps or multiple daily injection methods). They took part for approximately 24 weeks (from 10-12 weeks) until the end of pregnancy. The study took place in 9 NHS hospitals in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.
'Artificial Pancreas' Helps Blood Sugar Control During Pregnancy with Type-1 DiabetesOn average, pregnant women use the Hybrid Closed-Loop technology more than 95% of the time. Using the technology, helped to substantially reduce maternal blood sugars throughout pregnancy. Compared to traditional insulin therapy methods, women who used the technology spent more time in the target range for pregnancy blood sugar levels (68% vs 56% - equivalent to an additional 2.5-3.0 hours every day throughout pregnancy).
It was safely initiated during the first trimester, which is a crucially important time for babies' development. The blood sugar levels improved consistently in mothers of all ages, regardless of their previous blood sugar levels or previous insulin therapy. These improvements were achieved without additional low blood glucose events and without additional insulin. Women using the technology also gained 3.5 kg (equal to 7.7 lbs) less weight and were less likely to have blood pressure complications during pregnancy.
Importantly, women using the technology also had fewer antenatal clinic appointments, and fewer out-of-hours calls with maternity clinic teams, suggesting that this technology could also be time-saving for pregnant women and for stretched maternity services.
"Previous studies have confirmed that every extra hour spent in the blood sugar target range reduces the risks of premature birth, being too large at birth, and the need for admission to neonatal intensive care unit," says lead author Professor Helen Murphy (University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK).
The researchers note some limitations, including that the current study was too small for a detailed examination of baby's health outcomes, and that their results are specific to the CamAPS technology, so cannot be extrapolated to closed-loop systems, with higher blood sugar targets, that may not be applicable for use during pregnancy.
Source: Eurekalert
