About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Intestinal Glycan Alterations Are Linked to Obesity?

by Colleen Fleiss on October 12, 2023 at 1:22 AM
How Intestinal Glycan Alterations Are Linked to Obesity?

A group of Japanese researchers investigated the potential of N-acetylglucosamine (GlcNAc)-6-O-sulfation in O-glycans, which involves chemically modifying the sugar structures present in mucins. Researchers aimed to determine if this approach could mitigate obesity and intestinal inflammation using a mouse model. This paper was made available online and was published in Volume 8, Issue 16 of Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) Insight (1 Trusted Source
N-acetylglucosamine-6-O-sulfation on intestinal mucins prevents obesity and intestinal inflammation by regulating gut microbiota

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Obesity

Obesity


Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
Advertisement


Initial experiments conducted by the team revealed a significant difference between the intestinal microbiota of regular or "wild type" (WT) mice and Chst4-/- mice that lacked the gene Chst4 for the GlcNAc-6-O-sulfation of mucin glycans. The latter developed obesity and showed vulnerability to both experimental colitis—artificially induced inflammation of the colon—and colitis-associated cancer.

Subsequent experiments revealed several key findings, a major among which was the following: Chst4-/- mice showed reduced fecal levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA), an antibody produced by the immune system that is essential for protecting mucosal surfaces, including the gut, against foreign invasions. Reduced IgA levels in the murine feces, thus, indicate a compromised immune system.

Connection Between Intestinal Glycan Changes and Obesity

When asked about their results, Professor Hiroto Kawashima from Chiba University's Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Science, the team's lead researcher says, "Chst4-/- mice lacking GlcNAc-6-O-sulfation of the mucin O-glycans showed significant weight gain and increased susceptibility to dextran sodium sulfate-induced colitis as well as colitis-associated cancer accompanied by significantly reduced IgA production caused by an impaired T follicular helper cell-mediated IgA response."
Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation


We are uncomfortable when there is a skin injury or an insect bite and we notice the area becomes swollen, red, itchy and painful. These changes are part of the inflammatory response occurring to protect the body against or limit damage due to the external injurious agent. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation.
Advertisement

Next, the team found out whether "cohousing" and "microbiota transplantation"—experiments that facilitate the transfer of bacteria between WT and Chst4-/- mice—provided any relief from the observed weight gain and increased susceptibility to colitis. As expected, restoring the healthy gut microbiota in the Chst4-/- rescued the mice from disease and boosted their immune system.

The study authors note that the findings have promising biomedical implications. For instance, enhancing sulfation may provide not only relief against intestinal inflammation but also improve the "barrier function" of epithelial tissues. Epithelial tissues are present in the lining of the skin, gastrointestinal tract, and respiratory tract, among others. They defend against harmful entities by shielding internal body compartments from the external environment.

Although further studies seem necessary, the results may indeed apply not only to obesity and colitis but also to other types of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

The gut microbiota comprises microorganisms—bacteria, viruses, fungi, protists, archaeans, and other microbes—and related metabolites. Multiple studies acknowledge their close relationship with the immune system. Recently, intestinal microbiota have sparked enormous scientific interest due to their critical roles in protecting the body against many diseases and disorders. The current study confirms earlier findings on friendly gut bacteria while shedding light on a hitherto unknown mechanism involving their regulation by intestinal mucins.

"Collectively, our findings provide insight into the significance of host glycosylation, more specifically GlcNAc-6-O-sulfation on intestinal mucins, in protecting against obesity and intestinal inflammation via regulation of the gut microbiota," concludes first author Hirohito Abo from the Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chiba University.

Reference :
  1. N-acetylglucosamine-6-O-sulfation on intestinal mucins prevents obesity and intestinal inflammation by regulating gut microbiota - (https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/165944)
Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index


The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
Advertisement

How to Lose Weight?

How to Lose Weight?


Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Obesity News

Metabolically Healthy Obesity: Truth Vs Myth

Metabolically Healthy Obesity: Truth Vs Myth

Metabolically healthy obesity are obese people with no metabolic complications but are at higher risk of metabolic co-morbidities compared to normal people.
Pathbreaking Anti-Obesity Drug KDS2010 Helps Burn Fat Without Diet Restrictions

Pathbreaking Anti-Obesity Drug KDS2010 Helps Burn Fat Without Diet Restrictions

KDS2010 drug was found to regulate astrocytes in brain which enhances fat metabolism resulting in weight loss without the need for dietary restrictions.
Inflammation Impacts Weight Loss Post Bariatric Surgery

Inflammation Impacts Weight Loss Post Bariatric Surgery

In obese patients undergoing weight-loss surgery, higher blood levels of inflammation are associated with poor weight loss post-surgery.
Coconut Oil Supplements Linked to Fuel Obesity

Coconut Oil Supplements Linked to Fuel Obesity

Coconut oil supplements over a long period of time may have a major impact on the metabolic changes in diet that can lead to obesity.
Anti-Obesity Drug Liraglutide Enhances Associative Learning

Anti-Obesity Drug Liraglutide Enhances Associative Learning

Intake of anti-obesity drug liraglutide, resulted in better brain activity and in-turn finer associative learning in obese individuals.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

How Intestinal Glycan Alterations Are Linked to Obesity? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests