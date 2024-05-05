Transforming Kidney Disease and Obesity Management

Mayo Clinic's latest study demonstrates that laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy accelerates weight reduction, diminishes obesity-linked health complications, and enhances the possibility of kidney transplant qualification for individuals with severe chronic kidney disease and obesity (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Weight Loss Surgery Increases Kidney Transplant Rates in Patients With Renal Failure and Obesity
Go to source). Patients with advanced chronic kidney failure and severe obesity often are not considered for kidney transplantation, but according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, sleeve gastrectomy can improve high-risk patients meeting the criteria for transplantation.
The findings also show that the surgical weight-loss procedure reduced cardiovascular risks, including diabetes and hypertension.
"In earlier research, we found that conservative weight-loss approaches do not adequately result in significant weight loss in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease," says Aleksandra Kukla, M.D., a Mayo Clinic transplant nephrologist and the study's first author.
"These new findings support the value of surgical gastrectomy for patients with advanced chronic kidney failure, stage 4-5D, to improve general health and access to kidney transplantation."
Mayo Clinic's Breakthrough in Kidney Transplant EligibilityThe retrospective study involved 104 patients with advanced chronic kidney failure and obesity who were treated at Mayo Clinic between 2020 and 2023.
Fifty-four underwent laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, the most frequently performed surgical weight-loss procedure in patients seeking kidney transplants, and 50 patients opted for a nonsurgical weight-loss approach.
The risk of postsurgical complications was low, and the rate of hospitalizations and infections for patients who underwent sleeve gastrectomy was similar to the nonsurgical cohort.
"Treatment of obesity in this population has been limited to nonsurgical options in the past," says Tayyab Diwan, M.D., a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon and co-author of the study.
