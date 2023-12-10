Avoidable Sight Loss Inflicts $27 Billion Economic Burden on India

A global study released in anticipation of World Sight Day revealed that preventable vision impairment could contribute an annual economic burden of $27 billion to India.
‘India, which currently has 70 million visually impaired individuals, ranked third in terms of the potential economic savings. #worldsightday #eyecare ’
Held on the second Thursday of October each year, World Sight Day (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Sight Day 2023
Go to source), organized by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) is a UN-recognized international event dedicated to draw attention to the global issue of visual impairment. The Indian economy loses more to avoidable sight loss than any other country barring China and the US, according to the research by IAPB, a global alliance of organisations working towards the elimination of avoidable blindness and vision impairment.
The Impact of Vision Impairment on the Future EconomyAs technology transforms the world of work, the future economy will be dominated by service industries and office-based jobs involving the prolonged use of screens. Without proper precautions, this can lead to eye strain and negatively impact eye health.The research, also led by Kevin Frick from Johns Hopkins University, US, drew on GNI per capita data from the World Bank. The data was used to estimate the productivity losses in people aged between 50-65 years with moderate to severe vision impairment and blindness due to uncorrected refractive error, or unoperated cataract.
The Global Economic Impact of Sight LossSight loss costs the global economy $411 billion every year (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Lancet Global Health Commission on Global Eye Health: vision beyond 2020
Go to source), according to the Lancet Global Health Commission on Global Eye Health.An estimated 30 percent of people with sight loss experience a reduction in employment, with women, people in rural communities and ethnic minority groups among the groups most affected. However, 90 percent of sight loss is avoidable with early detection and treatment. Preventing sight loss with early detection and treatment for eye conditions like cataracts and myopia is vital to protect livelihoods and allow businesses to thrive.
"Business leaders have played a vital role in raising awareness of workplace wellbeing, from mental health to menopause," said Peter Holland, CEO of IAPB and Love Your Eyes campaign spokesperson, in a statement."Whether it's through eye health education, connecting employees with eye health services, adding eye health to insurance plans or adjusting screen settings, there are many ways to build a vision-friendly work environment and create healthier, happier workers. Nobody should experience avoidable sight loss, and no business should miss out on the boost that better eye health brings to their bottom line," Holland added.
