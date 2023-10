Avoidable Sight Loss Inflicts $27 Billion Economic Burden on India

The Impact of Vision Impairment on the Future Economy

The Global Economic Impact of Sight Loss

"Business leaders have played a vital role in raising awareness of workplace wellbeing, from mental health to

Advertisement

References : World Sight Day 2023 - (https://www.iapb.org/world-sight-day/) The Lancet Global Health Commission on Global Eye Health: vision beyond 2020 - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(20)30488-5/fulltext) Source: IANS "Business leaders have played a vital role in raising awareness of workplace wellbeing, from mental health to menopause ," said Peter Holland, CEO of IAPB and Love Your Eyes campaign spokesperson, in a statement."Whether it's through eye health education, connecting employees with eye health services, adding eye health to insurance plans or adjusting screen settings, there are many ways to build a vision-friendly work environment and create healthier, happier workers. Nobody should experience avoidable sight loss, and no business should miss out on the boost that better eye health brings to their bottom line," Holland added.Source: IANS