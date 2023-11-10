Adolescents who were exposed to the popular herbicides- glyphosate and 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) have lower brain function, according to a study led by researchers at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at the University of California San Diego (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

The Study of Secondary Exposures to Pesticides Among Children and Adolescents



Go to source).



Herbicide Exposure Impacts Adolescent Behavior and Neuro-development

Herbicides are the most used class of pesticides worldwide, with uses in agriculture, homes, and industry. In the Oct. 11, 2023 online issue of Environmental Health Perspectives, the researchers reported measuring metabolite concentrations of two commonly used herbicides — glyphosate and 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) — and the insect repellent DEET in urine samples collected in 2016 from 519 adolescents, aged 11 to 17, living in the agricultural county of Pedro Moncayo, Ecuador.