Mental health disorders proportion was 29.9 percent, an increase from 20.6 percent before head and neck cancer diagnosis, stated new study.

Mental Health Disorders After Head and Neck Cancer Diagnosis

‘Treatment for head and neck cancer (HNC) might cure the disease but it also can result in adverse effects such as disfigurement and speech difficulties, which can affect quality of life for patients. ’

Using information from a large insurance claims database, this study examined how common mental health disorders were in patients with HNC and how they were associated with diagnosis and treatment.Women and patients with a history of tobacco use and alcohol use were more likely to develop mental health disorders. The study may have underestimated how common mental health disorders were among the patients.Authors: Neerav Goyal, M.D., M.P.H., Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, and coauthors (doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2018.4512)Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert