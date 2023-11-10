About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Your Gut Microbiota Worsen Menopause Symptoms?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM
Can Your Gut Microbiota Worsen Menopause Symptoms?

Bowel habits (defecation frequency and stool consistency) influenced by gut microbiota and stress, may impact the prevalence and severity of menopause symptoms like hot flashes, says a recent study. The results of the study are published online in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society (1 Trusted Source
Exploration of the association between menopausal symptoms, gastrointestinal symptoms, and perceived stress: survey-based analysis

Go to source).

How Gut Microbiome Influence Menopausal Symptoms?

As life expectancies continue to lengthen, the reality is that many women may spend 30% to 40% of their lives in post-menopause. Because up to 80% of women experience some menopause symptoms, chances are good that a woman's quality of life is going to be affected for some period of time as a result of the menopause transition. For example, the average duration of hot flashes is 7.4 years, although some studies have shown that these symptoms can bother women for as long as 10 years or more.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
What are the Symptoms of Menopause?

What are the Symptoms of Menopause?


Some women experience no symptoms, while others experience mild to severe symptoms.
Advertisement


Sex steroids (or the lack of them in the case of menopause) have been shown to affect the female nervous system. Gut microbiota has also been shown to influence the nervous system, especially with regard to how a woman responds to stress. The relationship between sex steroids and gut microbiota is well documented. Not only do gut microbiota play an important role in the metabolism of female sex hormones, but sex hormones influence gut microbiota.

Because both sex hormones and gut microbiota change with age, especially during the menopause transition, researchers questioned whether there is a relationship between menopause symptoms, stress, and gastrointestinal issues in midlife women.

Severe Menopause Linked to Gastrointestinal Health & Stress

In the first known study to attempt to evaluate this relationship, researchers analyzed data from nearly 700 midlife women. They concluded that stress and some gastrointestinal factors, including frequency of defecation and stool consistency, were associated with menopause symptoms.
Quiz on Menopause

Quiz on Menopause


Menopause is inevitable in a woman's life and it would be apt to be well prepared for it. Learn more about menopause and the best ways of managing it by going through this quiz.
Advertisement

Specifically, they identified an association between stool consistency and hot flashes. Women with constipation experience more severe menopause symptoms compared with women with normal stool consistency. In addition, other factors, such as physical activity, body mass index, and diagnosis of depression or anxiety disorder were shown to be related to menopause symptoms and their severity.

"This study shows a potential association between bowel habits and menopause symptoms. These findings highlight how the loss of estrogen at the time of menopause can affect multiple body systems and result in myriad symptoms that may be interrelated. The physiologic mechanisms underlying these associations remain unclear and require additional study," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

Reference :
  1. Exploration of the association between menopausal symptoms, gastrointestinal symptoms, and perceived stress: survey-based analysis - (https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/abstract/9900/exploration_of_the_association_between_menopausal.244.aspx)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Dealing with Menopause

Dealing with Menopause


Menopause is an importantant stage in woman's life.Know more about it's physiology,signs,symptoms,causes and management of menopause.
Advertisement

Brisk Walking may Reduce Menopausal Anxiety, Stress and Depression

Brisk Walking may Reduce Menopausal Anxiety, Stress and Depression


A new study has suggested that physical activity by menopausal women can help reduce a variety of psychological symptoms such as - anxiety, stress and depression.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple ...
Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of ...
Hot Flash

Hot Flash

The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The ...
Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for ...
Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, menopause ...
Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia ...
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully ...
Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody ...
Vaginitis

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is ...

Latest Women Health News

How Pregnancy 'Rewires' the Mind for Motherhood?

How Pregnancy 'Rewires' the Mind for Motherhood?

Estrogen and progesterone influence a distinct set of brain neurons, triggering parental instincts even before the birth of offspring occurs.
Accelerated Placental Growth Tied to Higher Preeclampsia Risk

Accelerated Placental Growth Tied to Higher Preeclampsia Risk

An increased placental growth appears to boost the mother's susceptibility to pre-eclampsia, high blood pressure during pregnancy.
Menstrual Cups: A Cost-Effective, and User-Friendly Option

Menstrual Cups: A Cost-Effective, and User-Friendly Option

The Army Hospital (R and R) Delhi Cantt hosted 'Mahawari Mein Swachchta,' a menstrual health awareness program.
Cannabis as a Potential Solution for Menopause Symptom Management

Cannabis as a Potential Solution for Menopause Symptom Management

Cannabis is marketed to women for managing menopause symptoms, and this shows midlife women are using it for menopause and related issues.
Reduced Sleep & Activity During Pregnancy Linked to Premature Birth Risk

Reduced Sleep & Activity During Pregnancy Linked to Premature Birth Risk

A higher risk of preterm birth was found to be associated with inadequate sleep and lower physical activity during pregnancy.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Can Your Gut Microbiota Worsen Menopause Symptoms? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests