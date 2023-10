Can Your Gut Microbiota Worsen Menopause Symptoms?

Bowel habits (defecation frequency and stool consistency) influenced by gut microbiota and stress, may impact the prevalence and severity of menopause symptoms like hot flashes, says a recent study. The results of the study are published online in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

How Gut Microbiome Influence Menopausal Symptoms?

As life expectancies continue to lengthen, the reality is that many women may spend 30% to 40% of their lives in post-menopause. Because up to, chances are good that a woman's quality of life is going to be affected for some period of time as a result of the menopause transition. For example, the average duration of hot flashes is 7.4 years, although some studies have shown that these symptoms can bother women for as long as 10 years or more.