Five Steps to Develop Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Accelerating climate change threatens food security, urging research on climate-resilient crops through global collaboration and streamlined regulations.

Agriculture contributes to about 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Agriculture contributes to about 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions. #climaticchange #food #medindia’

Five Steps to Build Climate-Resilient Crops

Create global research initiatives that bring together scientists from developed and developing nations to share resources and expertise Study plants in real-world conditions rather than just in controlled laboratory settings Establish stronger partnerships between laboratory scientists and farmers Build public trust and acceptance of new crop development technologies Streamline regulations to speed up the implementation of innovative solutions

Global Efforts to Strengthen Agriculture

Global Efforts to Strengthen Agriculture

Climatic changes can cause severe damage to the world’s food supply and lead to food shortages. As it is accelerating, developing climate-resilient crops is very important.Research conducted by an international team of researchers and published in the journalwarns that without rapid changes to how we develop climate-resilient crops, we could face widespread food shortages leading to famine, mass migration, and global instability ()."We're in a race against time," explained Silvia Restrepo, president of the Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI) and one of the paper's co-authors. "The crops we depend on for food are increasingly struggling to survive extreme weather, from heat waves to droughts and floods. Meanwhile, our current approaches to developing tougher, more resilient crops simply aren't moving fast enough."The problem is complex: Not only are crops battling higher temperatures, but they're also facing more frequent pest outbreaks and diseases. Even when plants survive these challenges, climate change can reduce their nutritional value. Adding to the urgency, agriculture itself contributes to about 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions, creating a vicious cycle.The researchers outline five key recommendations to address this crisis:One of the paper's most striking observations is that despite agriculture's crucial role in human survival, only about 4% of global climate funding (roughly $35 billion annually) goes toward developing climate-resilient food systems. Even more concerning, most of this research focuses on large-scale farming in developed nations, leaving smaller farms and developing countries behind."We need to completely rethink how we approach this challenge," said co-author Andrew Nelson, an associate professor at BTI. "Instead of starting in the lab and hoping solutions work in the field, we should begin by understanding farmers' real-world challenges and then work backward to develop practical solutions."The researchers emphasize that success will require unprecedented collaboration between scientists, farmers, policymakers, and the public. They also stress the importance of making new technologies accessible to all regions, particularly in the Global South, where climate impacts are often felt most severely.As climate change continues to accelerate, the paper's authors argue that the time for incremental changes has passed. By decisively implementing the five recommendations outlined above, we can create agricultural systems that are resilient to the impacts of climate change while also improving food security and nutrition.The group of 21 co-authors from nine countries was formed due to the First International Summit on Plant Resilience, organized by the Plant Resilience Institute earlier this year. The keynote speaker was co-author Michelle Heck, adjunct professor at BTI and Cornell University and Research Molecular Biologist at USDA-ARS. She spoke about her innovative research to prevent citrus greening disease.The summit promoted global collaboration, bringing together leading plant scientists from diverse disciplines. Together, they developed a roadmap to establish plant resilience research as a cornerstone of global climate change solutions. A follow-up summit is planned for 2026.Source-Eurekalert