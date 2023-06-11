About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery After MMA Training Injury

by Colleen Fleiss on November 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM

The eagerly anticipated cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might face delays, as the Meta founder sustained an injury during his training and recently underwent surgery.

Mark Zuckerberg's Injury and MMA Fight Postponement

In a post on Instagram, Zuckerberg posted: "Tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it." He was apparently training for his next competitive mixed martial arts (MMA) match."I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," the Meta CEO said late on Friday.

Meniscal Tears

Meniscal Tears


Meniscal tear is a common knee injury. Meniscal tear can occur in anyone but the injury is more common among athletes.
Advertisement


His followers wished him speedy recovery. Recovery from such injury takes up to a year for professional athletes.Last month, Zuckerberg posted a selfie on Instagram, showing his face swollen and marked by multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose.The Meta CEO said it happened when sparring -- a common training method in combat sports -- got out of hand.

"Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar," he said. For quite some time, Zuckerberg has been involved in combat sports such as MMA and Jiu-Jitsu. He has been seen more active after X-owner Musk challenged him to a "cage fight".
Synthetic Scaffolds may Help Heal Injured Tendons and Ligaments

Synthetic Scaffolds may Help Heal Injured Tendons and Ligaments


New study improves the outcomes of tendon and ligament repair by developing a new synthetic scaffold for their regeneration.
Advertisement

The talk of the fight initially started when Musk in June replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter (now X) competitor. In August, Musk said that the cage fight with Zuckerberg would livestream at an epic location in Italy.

Recently, Zuckerberg was awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training.

Source: IANS
3-D Printed Scaffold for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction With Bone Regeneration

3-D Printed Scaffold for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction With Bone Regeneration


Most anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears are replaced with a tissue graft. This graft acts as a scaffolding for a new ligament to grow on.
Advertisement

Location of Ulnar Ligament Tear in Baseball Pitchers Helps Determine If Surgery is Necessary

Location of Ulnar Ligament Tear in Baseball Pitchers Helps Determine If Surgery is Necessary


The location of ligament tears within a baseball pitcher's elbow can be key to predicting the success of non-operative treatment for these injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement

