Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery After MMA Training Injury

The eagerly anticipated cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might face delays, as the Meta founder sustained an injury during his training and recently underwent surgery.



Mark Zuckerberg's Injury and MMA Fight Postponement

In a post on Instagram, Zuckerberg posted: "Tore my ACL ( anterior cruciate ligament ) sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it." He was apparently training for his next competitive mixed martial arts (MMA) match."I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," the Meta CEO said late on Friday.