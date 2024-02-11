About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Royal Health Alert: King Charles Confronts Cancer Diagnosis

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 11 2024 1:16 AM

King Charles has received a cancer diagnosis and initiated a treatment plan, announced Buckingham Palace.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but according to a palace statement the King began "regular treatments".

King Charles' Health: A Royal Journey Through Cancer Diagnosis

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," it said.

The statement further said that the King is "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has chosen to share his diagnosis to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer". No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.

Source-IANS
