Princess of Wales Begins Chemotherapy in Cancer Battle

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 24 2024 5:20 AM

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed her cancer diagnosis and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
In a video statement released on Friday, Catherine said that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in London in January, saying it was initially thought her condition was noncancerous.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.

Princess Catherine's Brave Battle with Cancer

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the Princess added.

Catherine also said she was thinking of all those who have been affected by cancer, adding: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

"She however has not disclosed what type of cancer it was. Kensington Palace said that it is confident the Princess will make a full recovery. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Catherine had shown "tremendous bravery" with her statement, wishing her a "speedy recovery".

"In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media," Sunak said in a statement. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family," he added.

Source-IANS
