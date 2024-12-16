Saumya Tandon`s Sugar-Free Diet for Better Health

Saumya Tandon shares her sugar-free diet and dessert recipe, highlighting the health benefits of eliminating sugar, honey, and jaggery.



Saumya Tandon has revealed that she stopped consuming sugar, honey, and jaggery four years ago. Tandon is the latest Bollywood celebrity to confess that she only eats fruits and desserts made from them.She shared her sugar-free sweet potato halwa recipe and said, “I will keep posting desserts without using sugar, honey, or jaggery and make you all believe that we can eat sweet without sugar too.”Her recipe includes the ingredients like ghee, boiled sweet potato and milk, saffron, cardamom, and almonds. Add ghee and boiled and mashed sweet potato in a pan. Roast it till it turns golden brown and add milk. Saffron, almonds, and cardamom powder can be added for flavor. Cook everything for a while and switch off the flame. It can be served both hot and cold.Dr Narendra Singhla, lead consultant in internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said that eliminating sugar, jaggery, and honey from one’s diet can lead to significant health benefits. “Reducing these sources of added sugars helps with weight loss, as it lowers calorie intake and improves body composition,” said Dr Singhla.Cutting down sugar intake can enhance blood sugar control and reduce the risk of insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes. Balanced blood sugar levels can sustain more energy throughout the day, improve mental clarity, and reduce brain fog.It can also improve digestion, reduce inflammation, support glowing skin, and overall vitality. Dr Vidushi Jain, dermatologist and medical head of Dermalinks Noida and Ghaziabad, shared that avoiding sugar, jaggery, and honey can improve skin and overall health. “Skin looks firmer and brighter because of less glycation, which damages proteins in the skin like collagen, resulting in aging,” said Dr Jain.Dr Jain noted that reduced sugar intake minimizes the inflammatory condition of diseases like acne, eczema, and rosacea by stabilizing hormones and oil production. Dr Singhla recommends eating fruits like berries, citrus fruits, apples, and watermelon as they give natural sweetness and provide essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants.Natural sweeteners like stevia can be used in moderation as alternatives, said Dr Singhla. “Gradually reducing sugar intake, choosing whole foods, and staying hydrated are key strategies for transitioning to a healthier, sugar-free diet that boosts energy and well-being,” said Dr Singhla.Source-Medindia