Beauty in the Lips of the Beholder

Lip size plays a powerful role in how we judge facial beauty—and our gender may influence that preference.

Are your lips lying to you? Changing the size of lips can significantly alter our perception of beauty, influenced by factors such as gender, exposure, and reflection. This highlights the importance of understanding how lip size can distort attractiveness.().Facial attractiveness is influenced by lip size, with. This affects own-gender attractiveness ratings. Cosmetic procedures to increase lip size are popular, with lip plumping mostly appealing to women and exposure to expanded lips potentially leading to lip dysmorphia. This suggests that enhancing one's appearance can significantly influence attractiveness judgments.Impact ofratings in faces with distorted lips is examined.They altered the perceived attractiveness of all faces or the adapted identity. The study also examined if adaptation to lips alone could shift attractiveness ratings.Results showed a significant post-adaptation shift in attractiveness ratings distributions, with expanded lips shifting towards plumper lips Women like plumper lips in female faces, men prefer thinner lips in male faces. It uncoversin beauty ratings and warns of theleading to cosmetic overcorrections and—a growing beauty concern.Source-University of Sydney