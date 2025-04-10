About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Beauty in the Lips of the Beholder

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 10 2025 5:02 PM

Lip size plays a powerful role in how we judge facial beauty—and our gender may influence that preference.

Are your lips lying to you? Changing the size of lips can significantly alter our perception of beauty, influenced by factors such as gender, exposure, and reflection. This highlights the importance of understanding howlip sizecan distort attractiveness.(1 Trusted Source
Evaluation of the attractiveness of lips with different volumes after filling with hyaluronic acid

Go to source).

A Biased Attraction

Facial attractiveness is influenced by lip size, with females preferring expanded lips and males preferring contracted lips. This affects own-gender attractiveness ratings. Cosmetic procedures to increase lip size are popular, with lip plumping mostly appealing to women and exposure to expanded lips potentially leading to lip dysmorphia. This suggests that enhancing one's appearance can significantly influence attractiveness judgments.


Bigger Becomes the New Normal

Impact of adaptation on facial attractiveness ratings in faces with distorted lips is examined.They altered the perceivedattractiveness of all faces or the adapted identity. The study also examined if adaptation to lips alone could shift attractiveness ratings.

Results showed a significant post-adaptation shift in attractiveness ratings distributions, with expanded lips shifting towards plumper lips


Beauty Judgements

Women like plumper lips in female faces, men prefer thinner lips in male faces. It uncovers own-gender biases in beauty ratings and warns of the dangers of visual adaptation leading to cosmetic overcorrections and lip dysmorphia—a growing beauty concern.



