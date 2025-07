Trump’s leg swelling led to a Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) diagnosis—but no major health risk, say doctors.

Not Dangerous, Just Common- What the Doctors Found

Understanding CVI- When Veins Get Lazy

Treatment and Relief- From Compression to Medications

CVI Around the World- A Costly but Underdiagnosed Burden

Why Trump’s Bruises Aren’t a Worry

U.S. President Donald Trump, 79, has been diagnosed with—a common vein disorder that affects blood flow in the legs. While the condition raised questions after visibleandsparked public speculation, the White House has assured the public there is no evidence of any serious health threats. So what does this mean for the president—and for millions living with similar conditions?().After President Trump’s legs showed signs of swelling, a Doppler ultrasound confirmed, a condition where leg veins fail to return blood to the heart properly. Doctors ruled out serious concerns likeand kidney failure . Trump’s physician said he is experiencing no discomfort, and his overall heart function is completely normal.CVI develops when the valves inside, allowing blood to pool in the legs instead of flowing upward to the heart. It’s more common, andmay develop it. Symptoms includeTrump’s case was classified as, with no skin damage or ulceration found.The good news? CVI is, especially when diagnosed early. Treatments may includethat improve vein tone and slow disease progression. In more severe cases, minimally invasive procedures like vein ablation can help. Early action makes a big difference in long-term outcomes.CVI and chronic venous disease (CVD) affect millions globally, especially in aging populations. In Western countries, it consumes up toof healthcare budgets. Yet, many patients go, often because of low awareness among physicians and patients. Experts urge early screening and timely referrals to specialists to prevent complications and reduce costs.Trump’s bruises on the back of his hand also sparked online curiosity. However, doctors said these were due to frequent handshaking and his routine, commonly used for. These marks are not related to CVI and pose no health threat, according to White House physician Karoline Leavitt.Source-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt