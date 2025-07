Neanderthal bones suggest unique food prep styles—possibly early culinary traditions passed through social learning.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cut from the same cloth? Comparing Neanderthal processing of faunal resources at Amud and Kebara caves (Israel) through cut-marks analyses



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Neanderthal “cut marks” reveal more than meals—they may be the earliest clues to prehistoric culinary culture. #medindia #ancientdiet #neanderthals #culturalfood #prehistoriclife ’

Neanderthal “cut marks” reveal more than meals—they may be the earliest clues to prehistoric culinary culture. #medindia #ancientdiet #neanderthals #culturalfood #prehistoriclife ’

Advertisement

Cut Marks or Culinary Codes?

Advertisement

From Hunt to Hearth-Different Food Journeys

Burned Bones and Butchery Clues

More Than Muscle- Culture Behind the Cuts

No One-Size-Fits-All Neanderthal

Cut from the same cloth? Comparing Neanderthal processing of faunal resources at Amud and Kebara caves (Israel) through cut-marks analyses- (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/environmental-archaeology/articles/10.3389/fearc.2025.1575572/full?utm_source= )

Imagine ancient humans sitting around a fire, not just eating to survive—but following. In two caves of ancient Israel, bones tell a story far beyond hunting and eating. Differences in how meat was cut suggest that Neanderthals may have had their own, shaped by. It seems early humans had more going on in their kitchens than we ever guessed. These variations suggest that, passed down through generations—perhaps even their own version of family recipes. This peek into prehistoric kitchens gives us a richer, more human view of their lives().Animal bones found in theshow unique patterns of cut marks. Even though both groups used the same type of, the way they sliced meat was noticeably different. At Amud, the marks were, while at Kebara, they were cleaner and more spaced out. These are not random—they point to intentional and learned butchery traditions.Both Neanderthal groups hunted gazelles and deer, but their handling of the meatsharply. The Kebara group seemed to butcher large animals inside the cave, while the Amud group might have processed meat outdoors or dried it before cutting. These choices hint at different routines, tools, or group roles—a sign that Neanderthal life hadAmud bones were often burned and broken, possibly from cooking or intentional food processing. Kebara’s bones, though also burned, were less fragmented. These signs suggest that, or used fire more intensely. Such findings challenge the idea that Neanderthals were purely survival-focused—they may have had preferences and even rituals around food.Differences in skill, prey, or tool quality were ruled out as reasons for the cut-mark styles. This means the variations likely came from social learning, such as "this is how we do it" family traditions. Just like modern humans, Neanderthals may have taught their young specific food prep methods, shaping group identity through everyday tasks.There wasn’t one single “Neanderthal way” of life. These were diverse groups with unique habits shaped by environment, culture, and choice. Whether drying meat or dividing roles at dinnertime, each group followed its own culinary path. Neanderthals weren’t just survivors—they were thinkers, organizers, and maybe even early chefs.Source-Hebrew University of Jerusalem