Did Neanderthals Slice Meat With Style?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 19 2025 4:57 PM

Neanderthal bones suggest unique food prep styles—possibly early culinary traditions passed through social learning.

Imagine ancient humans sitting around a fire, not just eating to survive—but following generational food customs. In two caves of ancient Israel, bones tell a story far beyond hunting and eating. Differences in how meat was cut suggest that Neanderthals may have had their own culinary styles, shaped by culture, habit, or even tradition. It seems early humans had more going on in their kitchens than we ever guessed. These variations suggest that Neanderthals may have had cultural food traditions, passed down through generations—perhaps even their own version of family recipes. This peek into prehistoric kitchens gives us a richer, more human view of their lives(1 Trusted Source
Cut from the same cloth? Comparing Neanderthal processing of faunal resources at Amud and Kebara caves (Israel) through cut-marks analyses

Go to source).

Cut Marks or Culinary Codes?

Animal bones found in the Amud and Kebara caves show unique patterns of cut marks. Even though both groups used the same type of flint tools, the way they sliced meat was noticeably different. At Amud, the marks were dense and overlapping, while at Kebara, they were cleaner and more spaced out. These are not random—they point to intentional and learned butchery traditions.


From Hunt to Hearth-Different Food Journeys

Both Neanderthal groups hunted gazelles and deer, but their handling of the meat differed sharply. The Kebara group seemed to butcher large animals inside the cave, while the Amud group might have processed meat outdoors or dried it before cutting. These choices hint at different routines, tools, or group roles—a sign that Neanderthal life had variety and structure.


Burned Bones and Butchery Clues

Amud bones were often burned and broken, possibly from cooking or intentional food processing. Kebara’s bones, though also burned, were less fragmented. These signs suggest that Amud Neanderthals might have cooked meat differently, or used fire more intensely. Such findings challenge the idea that Neanderthals were purely survival-focused—they may have had preferences and even rituals around food.


More Than Muscle- Culture Behind the Cuts

Differences in skill, prey, or tool quality were ruled out as reasons for the cut-mark styles. This means the variations likely came from social learning, such as "this is how we do it" family traditions. Just like modern humans, Neanderthals may have taught their young specific food prep methods, shaping group identity through everyday tasks.

No One-Size-Fits-All Neanderthal

There wasn’t one single “Neanderthal way” of life. These were diverse groups with unique habits shaped by environment, culture, and choice. Whether drying meat or dividing roles at dinnertime, each group followed its own culinary path. Neanderthals weren’t just survivors—they were thinkers, organizers, and maybe even early chefs.

Reference:
  1. Cut from the same cloth? Comparing Neanderthal processing of faunal resources at Amud and Kebara caves (Israel) through cut-marks analyses- (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/environmental-archaeology/articles/10.3389/fearc.2025.1575572/full?utm_source= )


Source-Hebrew University of Jerusalem


