AR Rahman, Oscar-winning Music Director Recovers from Dehydration

‘A.R. #Rahman discharged and recovering at home after a bout of #dehydration. Wishing him a speedy recovery. #oscar #musicdirector #stayhydrated’

What is Dehydration

Tips to Stay Hydrated This Summer

Drink Plenty of Water: Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Carry a reusable water bottle to remind yourself to sip throughout the day.

Infuse Your Water: Add slices of fruits like lemon, cucumber, or berries to your water for a refreshing twist that makes drinking water more enjoyable.

Eat Water-Rich Foods: Include fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, strawberries, and lettuce, in your diet.

Monitor Urine Color: Check the color of your urine. Pale yellow indicates proper hydration, while dark yellow or amber suggests you need to drink more water.

Hydrate Before, During, and After Exercise: Drink water before starting physical activity, take small sips during, and rehydrate afterward to replace lost fluids.

Limit Caffeine and Alcohol: Both can act as diuretics, increasing fluid loss. Balance their consumption with extra water intake.

Opt for Electrolyte Drinks: During intense workouts or excessive sweating, replenish electrolytes with drinks like coconut water or sports drinks (in moderation).

Stay Cool: Avoid prolonged exposure to heat, wear lightweight clothing, and seek shade or air-conditioned spaces to reduce sweating and fluid loss.

Deputy Chief Minister and Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also expressed his wishes for Rahman’s speedy recovery. He posted on ‘X,’ “I am wishing Music maestro A R Rahman a speedy recovery and hope he returns home soon.”



Rahman’s sister, Fathima Shekar, provided further details, explaining that the composer had been feeling exhausted due to back-to-back travel and experienced mild discomfort and dehydration. She confirmed that he was given an IV and would be returning home the same day.



The music maestro’s son, A.R. Ameen, took to Instagram to address fans and well-wishers. He wrote, “To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I’m happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all.”



Advertisement A.R. Rahman, fondly known as ARR, is one of India’s most celebrated music composers, record producers, and multi-instrumentalists. With a career spanning decades, he has composed iconic scores for Tamil, Hindi, and international films, earning global acclaim and numerous awards, including two Oscars for his work in Slumdog Millionaire.



Reference: Dehydration - Symptoms & causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/dehydration/symptoms-causes/syc-20354086) Source-Medindia

was discharged from a private hospital in Chennai after being admitted earlier in the day due toThe news of his hospitalization had sparked widespread concern among fans and well-wishers, but medical officials confirmed that the composer is now in good health.According to a medical bulletin issued by Dr. R.K. Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Rahman visited the hospital in the morning with symptoms of dehydration. After a routine check-up and necessary treatment, he was discharged later in the day.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took to social media to reassure the public about Rahman’s health. In a post on ‘X,’ the Chief Minister stated, “I heard about music maestro AR Rahman being admitted to the hospital. I spoke to the doctors attending him and enquired about his health. They said he is doing well and will be returning home soon. I was happy to hear this.”Dehydration ( ) occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an insufficient amount of water to carry out normal bodily functions. This can result from excessive sweating, inadequate fluid intake, or illnesses that cause vomiting or diarrhea. Symptoms of dehydration include thirst, dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness, and dark urine. In severe cases, it can lead to confusion, rapid heartbeat, and even organ failure. During summer, the risk of dehydration increases significantly due to higher temperatures and prolonged exposure to the sun, which cause the body to sweat more to regulate its temperature.Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining overall health, especially during hot weather or physical activity. Here are some practical tips to ensure you stay hydrated: