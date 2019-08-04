Organ Failure Can be Reversible: New Research

Organ failure can be fatal. However, organs like heart, liver and kidneys are equipped to tackle a calamity like thisThere are two groups of cells that respond immediately and help restore the function of a failing organ. A review published in the journalexplains how this could be possible by the mechanism of cell reactions.In case of organ failure, the cells that have survived in the organ, work extensively to help the organ to continue functioning and the other stem-like cells help in replacing the damaged tissues.

How do the Cells Help Restore Function of Failing Organ ?

Organ Regeneration - Is One Technique Better than the Other?

The Way Forward for Reversing Organ failure

Surviving Acute Organ Failure: Cell Polyploidization and Progenitor Proliferation - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molmed.2019.02.006)

explains Dr. Paola Romagnani, a Professor of Nephrology at the University Meyer Children's Hospital of Florence.Dr. Romagnani added.Since it has been known that regeneration of all specialized cells is not responsible for the recovery of function in the organs, it has also been understood that there are two types of cells that react to organ failure.says Dr. Romagnani.she added.Dr. Romagnani explained.On how the specialized cells react, she said, "The following example illustrates this point -On the other hand,There are pros and cons attached to both the recovery responses, which may have implications for developing medication which in turn may encourage one of the two responses over the other.Dr. Romagnani elaborated on the point.Whereas, in case of cell division in stem-like cells, while in the long run, the tissue strength is better, there are also chances of cancer developing in the affected organsays Dr. Romagnani.Dr. Romagnani and her team are now looking forward to making use of this finding in developing treatments for acute organ failure. "she remarked.Source: Medindia