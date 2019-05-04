medindia
Somatic Mutations in Human Liver can Improve Tissue Regeneration
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Somatic Mutations in Human Liver can Improve Tissue Regeneration

Written by Dr. Namitha Kumar
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 5, 2019 at 5:25 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mutations in the human liver may actually promote tissue healing and regeneration without causing cancer
  • Genomic sequencing techniques and methods have made it possible to understand that normal tissues in healthy people can often undergo somatic mutations due to changes in DNA
  • A CRISPR screening method to detect a number of liver mutations in patient samples as well as examine the impact of such mutations has been developed
  • Scientists found that several mutations in the liver provided liver cells with fitness advantages and some mutated genes even lead to tissue healing and regeneration instead of causing cancers
Mutations in the human liver may actually promote tissue healing and regeneration without causing cancer, reveal scientists at the University of Texas Southwestern and the study was published in the Cell.

Mutations in the Human Liver

Genomic sequencing techniques and methods have made it possible to understand that normal tissues in healthy people can often undergo somatic mutations due to changes in DNA. However, there was little knowledge so far on somatic mutations in solid organs and the effects.
Somatic Mutations in Human Liver can Improve Tissue Regeneration

Prof. Hao Zhou, Associate Professor at CRI and of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at UT Southwestern; said that they often view mutations mostly from the perspective of cancer-causing mutations but we still haven't quite figured out how some somatic mutations can actually promote tissue healing.

Corresponding author Dr. Tao Wang, Assistant Professor of Population and Data Sciences and in the Center for the Genetics of Host Defense at UT Southwestern; said that while cancer sequencing has become an established procedure, there is still the not set method for sequencing mutations in normal tissues.

The team then set out to develop their own methods to identify mutations in normal tissues. They also worked on developing computational methods to analyze sequencing data generated through the study.

Co-authors Drs. Adam Yopp, Associate Professor of Surgery at UTSW, and Amit Singal, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Population and Data Sciences at UTSW found hundreds of mutations in liver samples from patients at Parkland hospital. They used a CRISPR method to test out the impact of mouse liver mutations on tissue regeneration and found that some mutations actually promote healing.

Tissue Healing and Regeneration

Joyce Jio, a graduate student in Zhou's lab developed a CRISPR screening method to detect a number of liver mutations in patient samples as well as examine the impact of such mutations. The team found that several mutations in the liver provided liver cells with fitness advantages and some mutated genes even lead to tissue healing and regeneration instead of causing cancers. According to Zhu, certain mutations occur in order to regenerate tissues during chronic injury and inflammation minus cancer-causing effects.

These results may bode well for those with chronic liver disease which currently has few therapeutic options. Patients with this disease are at a greater risk of developing liver cancer. Understanding liver mutations can help doctors understand and prevent the risk of liver cancers.

In the future, scientists can build upon this research to develop therapies to stall the progression of liver disease.

The study was funded by Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), Stand Up To Cancer, the Pollock Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and other donors to the Children's Medical Center Foundation.

References :
  1. Researchers show that mutations in human livers can promote tissue regeneration - (https://www.utsouthwestern.edu/newsroom/articles/year-2019/tissue-regeneration.html)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

New Therapeutic Avenue in the Fight Against Chronic Liver Disease Discovered

Endotrophin (ETP) plays a crucial role in producing a pathological microenvironment in liver tissues of chronic liver disease has been discovered.

Blocking Platelets Help Prevent Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Cancer

Blood platelets play key role in fatty liver disease development, said researchers.

New Approach to Prevent Liver Cancer Growth Discovered

New approach prevents liver cancers from producing proteins they need to grow and to evade the immune system, while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Immune Therapeutic Strategies for Liver Cancer

The noble immune therapeutics study confirmed the applicability for liver cancer patients, providing a new path for customized medicine.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease McArdle Disease Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? 

What's New on Medindia

Summer Health Hazards

Health Benefits of Brown Rice

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month - Let Us Speak Out
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive