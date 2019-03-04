Positive Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia

Highlights:
Sickle cell disease
(SCD) and beta-thalassemia are the world's most common single gene disorders.
Globally around 400,000 children and adults have these conditions. These are
blood disorders caused by a mutation in the β-globin gene responsible for
normal hemoglobin production.
- In SCD, this genetic
mutation produces abnormal hemoglobin in the form of sickle-shaped cells
which clump together and can cause fatal strokes and embolisms
- In
beta-thalassemia, there is a shortfall in production of hemoglobin due to
which patients have to be on lifelong blood transfusions
The only available cure
till now is a bone marrow transplant
(BMT) involving a matched donor. This is not used frequently due to
the many risks including rejection.
Gene
Editing and Blood DisordersGene therapy
and gene editing
have brought new hopes for a final cure for these disorders. CRISPR gene
editing especially is thought to have great potential to edit out the disease
genes. However, previous experimental attempts to correct the genomes of human
blood and progenitor cells have had issues with efficiency, stability and
unwanted off-target mutations.
Scientists at Dana Farber/Boston Children's Blood Disorders
Centre and University of Massachusetts Medical School have found a method to
optimize gene editing to improve efficiency and achieve durability.
‘CRISPR-Cas9 has immense potential to cure blood disorders like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Gene editing improves efficiency and helps achieve durability.’
The research study published in Nature Medicine
was
led by Scot Wolfe, Professor in the Department of Molecular, Cell and Cancer
Biology at UMass Medical School. The team collaborated with the Bauer
laboratory to improve the efficiency of delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 for therapeutic
gene editing of blood stem cells.
The team worked on making an efficient, effective targeted
edit. Previous research at Boston's children's hospital had indicated that inactivating
a gene called BCL11A can kick start the production of fetal hemoglobin.
BCL11A usually gets switched off when adult hemoglobin takes over after
infancy.
Fetal hemoglobin
is qualitatively
similar to adult hemoglobin and does not sickle and restarting its production
can serve as a cure for SCD and beta-thalassemia
. The team at Bauer took this
further and found a genetic enhancer of BCL11A which is active only in blood
cells. This technique can enable efficient editing of autologous blood stem
cells collected from patients.
The gene edited cells when infused back into the
patients enabled the
production of normal blood cells.
When this
technique was applied to the blood stem cells of patients with
beta-thalassemia, it generated enough hemoglobin to make up the shortfall.
The other study involving gene editing of beta-thalassemia
was published in the journal Blood.
The study involved nine patients who
donated their cells. These cells were manipulated in a petri dish. The CRISPR
system was able to make efficient edits and restored the normal
splicing of the beta-globin protein for normal production of hemoglobin.
The research team used a highly targeted enzyme Cas12a
to achieve greater efficiency and are keen to translate this
research into clinics. They plan to perform further studies with FDA approval
and are also seeking funding from the National Heart, Lung and Blood
Institute's Cure Sickle Cell initiative to start a clinical trial in patients.
Dana Farber has already been working on a gene therapy trial
for SCD. The research
team believes that a broad range of
therapeutic options is necessary to provide
patients with options of curatives.
References :
- More efficient gene editing for blood stem cells could ease hemoglobin disorders - (https://vector.childrenshospital.org/2019/03/gene-editing-hemoglobin-disorders/)
Source: Medindia