Precise Gene Editing Holds Key to Correcting Blood Disorders

Genetic blood disorders like thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and primary immunodeficiency syndromes can be cured by using CRISPR gene editing techniques

Stem cells have a way of responding to gene editing by shutting down and this process actually increases the risk of cancers

Scientists have found a way to make genome editing safer for blood disorders minus the side effects

They used more precise gene editing techniques like specific nucleases and vectors to induce fewer breaks in the DNA thus controlling the stem cells' natural damage response pathways

