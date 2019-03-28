medindia
Precise Gene Editing Holds Key to Correcting Blood Disorders
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Precise Gene Editing Holds Key to Correcting Blood Disorders

Written by Dr. Namitha Kumar
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 28, 2019 at 5:43 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Genetic blood disorders like thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and primary immunodeficiency syndromes can be cured by using CRISPR gene editing techniques
  • Stem cells have a way of responding to gene editing by shutting down and this process actually increases the risk of cancers
  • Scientists have found a way to make genome editing safer for blood disorders minus the side effects
  • They used more precise gene editing techniques like specific nucleases and vectors to induce fewer breaks in the DNA thus controlling the stem cells' natural damage response pathways
Genetic blood disorders like thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and primary immunodeficiency syndromes can be cured by using CRISPR gene editing techniques. However, the challenge remains in the side effects of gene editing which is cancer. Stem cells have a way of responding to gene editing by shutting down and this process actually increases the risk of cancers.
Precise Gene Editing Holds Key to Correcting Blood Disorders

Scientists at the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan have found a way to make genome editing safer for blood disorders minus the side effects. They used more precise gene editing techniques like specific nucleases and vectors to induce fewer breaks in the DNA thus controlling the stem cells' natural damage response pathways.

Pietro Genovese, senior co-author said that despite the therapeutic potential of correcting blood disorders with genome editing; the challenge has been to circumvent the serious side effects like the development of cancers.

Gene Editing can be made 'Safer' for Blood Disorders

p53 is a protein often termed the'guardian of the genome' as it preserves the stability of DNA and prevents against unwanted mutations. When CRISPR is used to cut genes, it cuts the two strands of the DNA at a specific location. This action of cutting the DNA strands can actually send out a wrong signal to p53 communicating that there is something going wrong in the DNA.

p53 then starts its action and prevents the cells from multiplying while the desired effect is actual proliferation cells as a therapeutic. The difficulty of p53 is that it cannot be silenced or shut down as this can lead to cancers. p53 is the body's main defense mechanism against cancers.

The research team found a simple method to overcome this obstacle with p53. Gene editing techniques use genetic scissors like nucleases to induce DNA breaks and then uses a viral vector to insert the corrected sequence. If the genetic scissors are not specific, more than the required DNA breaks will be induced which gives out the wrong signal to p53.

Use of Specific Nucleases and Vectors

The team used specific nucleases and vectors to induce only the intended DNA breaks in hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs).

Luigi Naldini, senior co-author and director of the institute, said that if the genetic scissors are not specific enough, there will be more than the intended breaks and consequently off-target effects like a prolonged p53 response. Using highly specific nucleases and extra purified reagents can actually eliminate these unwanted side effects.

Rafaella di Mico, third author and head of a lab at the institute said that HSPCs tolerate only a few DNA breaks with transient p53 activation. Inactivating p53 response temporarily during gene editing can improve the yield of cells with greater proliferation and desired effects without disturbing the genome's stability or increasing the risk of unwanted mutations.

The research team is confident that this specific technology of gene editing can be successfully translated into human trials. The team published their research in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

References:
  1. Precise Gene Editing Preserves Hematopoietic Stem Cell Function following Transient p53-Mediated DNA Damage Response- (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.stem.2019.02.019)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Tumor Suppressor Gene p53 may Also Contribute to The Spread of Cancer

Variant of the p53 gene, commonly known as tumor suppressor gene, increases tumor cell metabolism. A genetic variant of mutant p53 is associated with increased mitochondrial function and poorer prognosis for breast cancer patients.

Mutant P53 Gene Fuels Cancer-promoting Effects of Inflammation

Instead of suppressing tumor growth, mutant forms of p53 gene fuel pro-inflammatory responses that increase cancer growth, says study.

Unmutated Form of P53 Protein is the Key to Cancer Prevention

New enzyme pathway that plays a role in anticancer protein p53 has been discovered by scientists. Oncogene p53 has two faces, i.e its unmutated form prevents cancer while mutated form leads to aggressive cancers.

Stanford-led Study Uncovers Secrets of P53 Tumor Suppressor

Mutation in the p53 tumor suppressor has been recently uncovered by a Stanford-led study. The study reveals how mutation supercharges the gene combat tumors.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Thalassemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Weaver Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Steps to a Perfect Self-Diagnosis

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive