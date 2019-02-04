Light Therapy To Prevent Vision Problems in Preterm Babies

Light therapy in preterm infants is useful in preventing vision problems by activating a protein called opsin 5 that regulates the development of blood vessels in the eye which is critical for normal vision

In preterm infants, there is a decreased expression of the opsin 5 protein and normal development of eye blood vessels is therefore affected leading to vision problems

Eye conditions such as retinopathy of prematurity and severe myopia (near-sightedness) are common in preterm infants

A light-dependent molecular-process has been discovered that controls blood vessel development in the developing eye of babies. This finding may be useful to prevent visual problems in premature infants by using phototherapy, according to scientists at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.