Light Therapy To Prevent Vision Problems in Preterm Babies

Highlights
:
- Light therapy in
preterm infants is useful in preventing vision problems by activating a
protein called opsin 5 that regulates the development of
blood vessels in the eye which is critical for normal
vision
- In preterm
infants, there is a
decreased expression of the opsin 5 protein and normal
development of eye blood vessels is therefore affected leading to vision
problems
- Eye conditions
such as retinopathy of prematurity and severe myopia (near-sightedness) are common in preterm infants
A light-dependent molecular-process has been
discovered that controls blood vessel development in the developing eye of
babies. This finding may be useful to prevent visual problems in premature
infants by using phototherapy, according to scientists at Cincinnati
Children's Hospital Medical Center.
The findings of the study appear in Nature Cell Biology.
Role of Opsin
5 & Dopamine in Normal Blood Vessel Development in Eye
- To see what
happens when opsin 5 protein is not expressed in the retinal cells
(similar to what is seen in preterm infants) the scientists used
genetically modified mice to test the response
- They found that
loss of opsin 5 led to increased levels of dopamine in the eye.
- The increased dopamine
levels caused developing blood vessels to regress rapidly affecting normal
visual development
To study the effect of light stimulation on the eye, the
team used 380-nanometer violet colored light to activate the opsin 5 protein in
the retinal light receptor cells.
- Activation of
opsin 5 protein resulted in reduced dopamine levels in the eye, thus
favoring optimal blood vessel development and normal vision
The findings of the study suggest that phototherapy can be used activates opsin 5 protein in preterm infants
to promote normal blood vessel development
and prevent severe vision
problems
later.
‘Eye disorders such as severe nearsightedness (myopia) and retinopathy of prematurity are common in preterm infants since their eyes are not fully developed. Phototherapy treatment in preterm infants activates protein opsin 5 signaling which is a key factor to promote optimal vascular development required for normal vision in babies.’
What is the Opsin 5-Dopamine Pathway?
"Our study indicates opsin 5-dopamine
pathway is probably part of a light-dependent disease process for conditions
like myopia, which is now a worldwide epidemic,"
- The opsin
5-dopamine pathway is a molecular process occurring in the developing eyes
of the baby
- This process
depends on specific responses in the retina controlled by opsin 5, a protein
that is normally expressed in specialized light receptor cells in the
retina
- The opsin 5
protein normally becomes activated by light exposure at the right time to
ensure normal vision
- The activated
opsin 5 along with the neurotransmitter dopamine (which causes blood
vessel loss) work together to ensure optimal and balanced blood vessel
development in the eye of the newborn
said Richard A. Lang, PhD, director of the Visual Systems
Group at Cincinnati Children's and study senior author. "It raises
the interesting possibility that we might be able to use light exposure to
treat conditions like retinopathy of prematurity after a premature infant is
born or in people with myopia."
Scope of the Study
- In fact, earlier studies have suggested that dopamine together with
violet light may be critical to the normal development of the eye
- Although, additional research is needed for the findings to be applied
to humans, the current study confirms that opsin 5-dopamine pathway is key
for normal vision development in mice and perhaps human babies as well
- According to one
of the authors, opsin 5 is protein highly conserved across species during
the process of evolution, and increases the likelihood of its presence and
importance in humans as well
Summary
The findings of the study show that the opsin 5-dopamine
pathway is necessary for balanced blood vessel formation in the newborn and
phototherapy may be useful to prevent eye problems in preterm infants.
References :
