World’s First Living Donor HIV-to-HIV Kidney Transplant

‘First Ever Living Donor HIV-to-HIV Kidney Transplant Performed by John Hopkins in the US. Availability of highly effective anti-retroviral therapy options will help long-term HIV control and excellent kidney function.’ Read More..

