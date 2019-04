A person living with HIV has donated a kidney to a HIV recipient, a first ever in the transplantation history. A team from John Hopkins performed the surgery and both the donor and recipient are doing well, the doctors reported.Until now people living with HIV have not been able to donate as there were concerns that HIV could be a great risk factor for kidney disease in a donor. However, a research team from the John Hopkins led by Dr. Dorry Segev, Professor of Surgery, recently studied over 40,000 people living with HIV

World’s First Living Donor HIV-to-HIV Kidney Transplant

‘First Ever Living Donor HIV-to-HIV Kidney Transplant Performed by John Hopkins in the US. Availability of highly effective anti-retroviral therapy options will help long-term HIV control and excellent kidney function.’

Read More..

Why is this Transplant Significant?

HOPE in Action

The Donor's Experience

Life Beyond HIV - Nina's Journey to Donation

HIV-to-HIV Living Donation - The Background

HIV Organ Donation - Why is it Important Today?

First Ever Living Donor HIV-To-HIV Kidney Transplant- (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/first-ever-living-donor-hiv-to-hiv-kidney-transplant)

The results of the study show thatFurthermore, the risks following donation will be the same for those without HIV and those with it.Commenting on the success of the transplant, Dr. Segev said,He added,Dr. Christine Durand, Associate Professor of Medicine and Oncology and member of the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center said,Speaking about the impact of the transplant, she mentioned,Dr. Durand and Dr. Segev are leading an initiative calledwhich brings together numerous national studies investigating the feasibility, safety and effectiveness of HIV-to-HIV transplantation. This initiative came into being following Dr. Segev's work and advocacy for the 2013 federalIn 2016, Dr. Durand and Dr. Segev had led the team that performed first deceased donor HOPE transplants in the US. Following this, they are now leading two NIH-funded trials of HIV-to-HIV kidney and liver transplants.says Nina Martinez, the 35-year-old kidney donor living with HIV. She first came to know about the HOPE Act in 2013 when it was passed. She did not realize that this would affect her personally until she watched the medical drama Grey's Anatomy a few months later. The writers of the TV drama had created a storyline about the first living kidney donor with HIV which allowed Martinez to think about a possibility in her future.she added.About being a part of HOPE for Action's research, she said,a resident of Atlanta, is a public health consultant, clinical research volunteer and policy advocate keen on eliminating the stigma around HIV.she says. Martinez also stated,In July 2018 through Facebook, Martinez found that a friend living with HIV was in need of a kidney transplant. As someone familiar with the medical research process and public health policy, she reached out to John Hopkins as she felt obliged to help her friend.After discussing the possibility of donating a kidney with Dr. Segev, Martinez traveled to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in October 2018 to undergo a medical evaluation. Multiple trips were made for analysis to ensure that she was healthy enough to donate, a standard procedure followed in all potential living kidney donations.Unfortunately, before Martinez was declared fit for the surgery, her friend passed away. After the funeral, Martinez contemplated the options available and decided that she was willing to donate to an anonymous recipient, while she was grieving her friend.About her decision, Martinez remarked,Following the medical evaluation, the surgical team found Martinez to be having healthy kidneys and a low viral load, meeting the criteria laid down by the HOPE federal safeguards. After being cleared,In a study, whose results appeared in a 2018article, surgeons studied the factors that could help identify candidates healthy enough to donate a kidney.Both the donor and recipient will be closely monitored by the physicians. With the availability of highly effective antiretroviral therapy options and prediction factors, the HOPE in Action team is positive that long-term HIV control and kidney function will be exceptional.According to the data available from United Network for Organ Sharing, as on March 2019, there are about 113,000 people on the transplant waiting list in the US. The longest waitlist is for kidneys and an average of 20 Americans die due to organ unavailability. In this scenario, people living with HIV, volunteering to donate, could potentially save the lives of thousands of others living with HIV, requiring transplants every year.Following the Johns Hopkins' breakthrough transplant in 2016,under a HOPE protocol in the US.Source: Medindia