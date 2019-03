Tobacco-related deaths continue to rise among Asian men and will pose a major public health concern if urgent strict and comprehensive policy measures are not implemented according to a recent large meta-analysis of pooled data from over 20 studies across China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and India.

Tobacco Smoking – Major Public Health Threat in Asian Countries

Design of Study

‘Asia is the hub of the global tobacco epidemic with the increasing number of men smoking, beginning to smoke at a younger age, as well as smoking more heavily. These trends pose a significant public health risk with serious consequences unless strict and comprehensive tobacco control measures are implemented by governments and health officials.’

The analysis included 1,002,258 participants who were Asian smokers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and India

Mortality rates were assessed according to birth cohort groups, i.e. men born in a similar period namely before 1920, during the 1920s, and 1930s and later

Data including age at starting smoking, number of cigarettes per day and age of quitting were obtained from all participants

The participants were followed up for an average duration of 12 years

Key Findings of the Study

There were 144,366 deaths (with 9,158 from lung cancer) among 1002258 participants during an average follow-up of almost 12 years

Tobacco smoking accounted for 12.5 percent of total deaths and 56.6 percent of lung cancer deaths in men born before 1920

Among those born in the 1920s, tobacco deaths accounted for 21.1 percent of total deaths and 66.6 percent of lung cancer deaths

Among men born in 1930 or later, tobacco accounted for 29.3 percent of total deaths and 68.4 percent of lung cancer deaths

Men belonging to more recent birth cohorts tend to start smoking earlier and smoke more cigarettes compared to men from an earlier period. Also, men in the most recent birth cohort tended to quit at an earlier age, perhaps due to intervention policies

Despite the rising tobacco epidemic in Asian men, it is interesting to note that in comparison Western men begin to smoke earlier and smoke more heavily than Asian men

In Asian countries, other background risk factors (i.e, household and outdoor air pollution and secondhand smoke) are major influencers in lung cancer mortality

Adverse Effects of Smoking & Tobacco Use

Lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Oral cavity and nasal cavity cancers

Urinary tract cancers

Cervical cancer in women

Heart attacks

Peripheral vascular disease and gangrene

Cataracts and blindness

Wrinkling of skin and premature aging

Gum disease, teeth discoloration and plaque formation

Poor wound healing

Injuries due to accidental cigarette burns

Fires caused by carelessly tossing burning cigarettes

Ways to Control the Growing Tobacco Epidemic

Strict tobacco control policies should be implemented by governments

Increase taxes on tobacco and raise the price of tobacco products

Enforce strict smoking bans with costly fines and punishment for offenders

Discourage or even ban the advertisement of tobacco products on mass media

Accessible and affordable health care for persons wishing to quit smoking or tobacco use

Place warnings and deterrent messages on cigarette packs

Summary

