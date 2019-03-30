Tobacco Smoking – Major Public Health Threat in Asian Countries

Highlights
:
- Mortality rates
due to tobacco smoking continue to rise in Asia and smoking associated
problems may soon become a major public health threat if appropriate
control measures are not implemented soon
- More than 7
million deaths across the world are related to tobacco each year. The number of tobacco-related deaths is expected to rise to 8.3 million by 2030, with
low and middle-income countries
accounting for a major proportion of this increase
- Currently, nearly
50 percent of male smokers
are from three Asian nations namely China, India and Indonesia. Asia has
the dubious distinction of being the world's biggest tobacco producer as
well as consumer
Tobacco-related deaths continue to rise among
Asian men and will pose a major public health concern if urgent strict and
comprehensive policy measures are not implemented according to a recent large
meta-analysis of pooled data from over 20 studies across China, Japan,
South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and India.
Design of
Study
The current study aims to estimate tobacco smoking
patterns and the mortality rates in
birth cohorts (persons born during a similar period of time) attributable to
tobacco smoking in Asian populations.
‘Asia is the hub of the global tobacco epidemic with the increasing number of men smoking, beginning to smoke at a younger age, as well as smoking more heavily. These trends pose a significant public health risk with serious consequences unless strict and comprehensive tobacco control measures are implemented by governments and health officials.’
- The analysis
included 1,002,258 participants who were Asian smokers from China, Japan,
South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and India
- Mortality rates
were assessed according to birth cohort groups, i.e. men born in a similar period namely before 1920, during
the 1920s, and 1930s and later
- Data including
age at starting smoking, number of cigarettes per day and age of quitting
were obtained from all participants
- The participants
were followed up for an average duration of 12 years
Key Findings
of the Study
- There were
144,366 deaths (with 9,158 from lung cancer) among 1002258 participants
during an average follow-up of almost 12 years
- Tobacco smoking
accounted for 12.5 percent of total deaths and 56.6 percent of lung cancer
deaths in men born before 1920
- Among those born
in the 1920s, tobacco deaths accounted for 21.1 percent of total deaths
and 66.6 percent of lung cancer deaths
- Among men born in
1930 or later, tobacco accounted for 29.3 percent of total deaths and 68.4
percent of lung cancer deaths
Thus, the findings of the study suggest that tobacco-related deaths continue to rise in each successive birth cohorts
, a
finding reported from earlier studies as well from Asia and Western countries.
- Men belonging to
more recent birth cohorts tend to start smoking earlier and smoke more
cigarettes compared to men from an earlier period. Also, men in the most recent birth cohort tended to quit at an
earlier age, perhaps due to intervention policies
- Despite the
rising tobacco epidemic in Asian men, it is interesting to note that in
comparison Western men begin to smoke earlier and smoke more heavily than
Asian men
- In Asian
countries, other background risk factors (i.e, household and outdoor air pollution and secondhand smoke) are major influencers in lung
cancer mortality
Adverse
Effects of Smoking & Tobacco Use
Tobacco in any form is harmful, in particular, inhaling tobacco
smoke carries serious risks
and exposes persons to over 7000 lethal
agents and at least 70 carcinogens, and affects the whole body. Typically, a regular
smoker loses over 10 years of his life.
Some of the health hazards
of smoking include the following:
- Lung cancer and
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Oral cavity and
nasal cavity cancers
- Urinary tract
cancers
- Cervical cancer
in women
- Heart attacks
- Peripheral
vascular disease and gangrene
- Cataracts and
blindness
- Wrinkling of skin
and premature aging
- Gum disease,
teeth discoloration and plaque formation
- Poor wound
healing
- Injuries due to
accidental cigarette burns
- Fires caused by
carelessly tossing burning cigarettes
Ways to
Control the Growing Tobacco Epidemic
- Strict tobacco
control policies should be implemented by governments
- Increase
taxes on tobacco and raise the price of tobacco products
- Enforce strict
smoking bans with costly fines and punishment for offenders
- Discourage or
even ban the advertisement
of tobacco products on mass media
- Accessible and
affordable health care for persons wishing to quit smoking or tobacco use
- Place warnings
and deterrent messages on cigarette packs
Summary
Smoking-related deaths among Asian men continue to
rise rapidly and will soon pose a significant health hazard if not addressed
urgently. Strict measures need to be implemented but at the end of the day the
only way to put an end to this tobacco epidemic in Asia is to quit smoking.
References :
- Tobacco Smoking and Mortality in Asia - (doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.1474)
Source: Medindia