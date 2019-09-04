Nutrients from Food Better Than Supplements in Lowering Death Risk

Highlights
:
- Intake of certain
nutrients may reduce the risk of death
due to any cause only if the
nutrients are provided from
the diet
- Nutrients provided
by supplements may not reduce the
risk of death due to any cause
- In fact, intake of certain supplements such as vitamin D and calcium in
excess amounts may increase the
risk of death due to cancer
Taking adequate amount of nutrients may reduce
the risk of death due to any cause only if the nutrient is
provided by the diet and not from supplements, reveals a recent study at Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy
at Tufts University.
Fang Fang Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor at
the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University
and senior and corresponding author on the study, said: "It is important to understand the role that the nutrient and
its source might play in health outcomes, particularly if the effect might not
be beneficial."
‘Consuming supplements to compensate for lack of nutrients from the diet may not be as beneficial as we think nor does it reduce the risk of all-cause death. Therefore, it is better to consume nutrients from food than taking supplements in lowering death risk.’
The findings of the study appear in the journal Annals of
Internal Medicine
.
Effect of
Nutrients From Diet Vs Supplements
- Data for the
study was obtained from a nationally representative sample of more than
27,000 U.S. adults aged 20 years and above to estimate the association between intake of dietary
supplements and death from any cause such as heart disease and
cancer.
- The study team
analyzed whether adequate or excess intake of nutrients influenced death
risk
- and whether the
source of the nutrient i.e diet versus supplements played a role in
altering
- mortality risk
- The study team
used data consisting of diet recall in the past 24 hours from six two-year
cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in 2010.
- The daily dose of
supplement consumed for each nutrient was calculated from either the
product information leaflet and the frequency of dosage of the medication
or the amount of food item per serving and calculating the content of each
nutrient in the food
- Death outcomes of
subjects were obtained through linkage to the National Death Index using a
probabilistic match, i.e. a statistical method that determines the probability that two
recorded parameters belong to the same person
Findings of the Study
The study team compared the effect of nutrients derived from
different sources i.e. food versus supplements. The key findings included the
following:
- Adequate intake
of vitamin K and magnesium from foods, but not from supplements was
associated with reduced mortality risk
- Intake of vitamin
A, vitamin K, and zinc from food sources, but not from supplements was
associated with a lower risk of death from heart disease
- Calcium supplement intake
of 1,000 mg/day or more was associated with increased risk of cancer death
but there was no such association found when calcium was provided from
dietary foods
- Importantly, the
team found that dietary supplements did not influence the
risk of death in persons who did not receive enough
nutrients from food
- Also, intake of vitamin D supplements in persons without evidence of
vitamin D deficiency might be associated with a risk of all-cause mortality including cancer. However, further studies regarding this aspect are required
The findings of the study suggest that the intake of nutrients through supplements may not reduce the
risk of death
and do not demonstrate the same
beneficial effects of nutrients derived from food sources.
"Our results support the idea that, while
supplement use contributes to an increased level of total nutrient intake,
there are beneficial associations with nutrients from foods that aren't seen
with supplements,"
said Zhang. "This study also confirms
the importance of identifying the nutrient source when evaluating mortality
outcomes."
Potential study limitations, include the time duration of
the study as well as the data of dietary supplement use and dosage was self
-reported and may be inaccurate. Additionally, residual confounding factors may
have influenced the associations that were noted.
Summary
The
study findings suggest that consuming supplements to compensate for lack of
nutrients from the diet may not be as beneficial as we think nor does it reduce the risk of all-cause death.
References :
- Association Among Dietary Supplement Use, Nutrient Intake, and Mortality Among U.S. Adults: A Cohort Study - (https://annals.org/aim/article-abstract/2730525/association-among-dietary-supplement-use-nutrient-intake-mortality-among-u?doi=10.7326%2fM18-2478)
