Nutrients from Food Better Than Supplements in Lowering Death Risk

Effect of Nutrients From Diet Vs Supplements

Data for the study was obtained from a nationally representative sample of more than 27,000 U.S. adults aged 20 years and above to estimate the association between intake of dietary supplements and death from any cause such as heart disease and cancer.

The study team analyzed whether adequate or excess intake of nutrients influenced death risk

and whether the source of the nutrient i.e diet versus supplements played a role in altering

mortality risk

The study team used data consisting of diet recall in the past 24 hours from six two-year cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in 2010.

The daily dose of supplement consumed for each nutrient was calculated from either the product information leaflet and the frequency of dosage of the medication or the amount of food item per serving and calculating the content of each nutrient in the food

Death outcomes of subjects were obtained through linkage to the National Death Index using a probabilistic match, i.e. a statistical method that determines the probability that two recorded parameters belong to the same person

Findings of the Study

Adequate intake of vitamin K and magnesium from foods, but not from supplements was associated with reduced mortality risk

Intake of vitamin A, vitamin K, and zinc from food sources, but not from supplements was associated with a lower risk of death from heart disease

Calcium supplement intake of 1,000 mg/day or more was associated with increased risk of cancer death but there was no such association found when calcium was provided from dietary foods

Importantly, the team found that dietary supplements did not influence the risk of death in persons who did not receive enough nutrients from food

Also, intake of vitamin D supplements in persons without evidence of vitamin D deficiency might be associated with a risk of all-cause mortality including cancer. However, further studies regarding this aspect are required

Summary

Fang Fang Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and senior and corresponding author on the study, said: "The findings of the study suggest that the intake of nutrients through supplements may not reduce the risk of death and do not demonstrate the same beneficial effects of nutrients derived from food sources."

Potential study limitations include the time duration of the study as well as the data of dietary supplement use and dosage was self-reported and may be inaccurate. Additionally, residual confounding factors may have influenced the associations that were noted.