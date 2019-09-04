medindia
Nutrients from Food Better Than Supplements in Lowering Death Risk
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Nutrients from Food Better Than Supplements in Lowering Death Risk

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 9, 2019 at 4:38 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Intake of certain nutrients may reduce the risk of death due to any cause only if the nutrients are provided from the diet
  • Nutrients provided by supplements may not reduce the risk of death due to any cause
  • In fact, intake of certain supplements such as vitamin D and calcium in excess amounts may increase the risk of death due to cancer
Taking adequate amount of nutrients may reduce the risk of death due to any cause only if the nutrient is provided by the diet and not from supplements, reveals a recent study at Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.
Nutrients from Food Better Than Supplements in Lowering Death Risk

Fang Fang Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and senior and corresponding author on the study, said: "It is important to understand the role that the nutrient and its source might play in health outcomes, particularly if the effect might not be beneficial."

The findings of the study appear in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Effect of Nutrients From Diet Vs Supplements

  • Data for the study was obtained from a nationally representative sample of more than 27,000 U.S. adults aged 20 years and above to estimate the association between intake of dietary supplements and death from any cause such as heart disease and cancer.
  • The study team analyzed whether adequate or excess intake of nutrients influenced death risk
  • and whether the source of the nutrient i.e diet versus supplements played a role in altering
  • mortality risk
  • The study team used data consisting of diet recall in the past 24 hours from six two-year cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in 2010.
  • The daily dose of supplement consumed for each nutrient was calculated from either the product information leaflet and the frequency of dosage of the medication or the amount of food item per serving and calculating the content of each nutrient in the food
  • Death outcomes of subjects were obtained through linkage to the National Death Index using a probabilistic match, i.e. a statistical method that determines the probability that two recorded parameters belong to the same person

Findings of the Study

The study team compared the effect of nutrients derived from different sources i.e. food versus supplements. The key findings included the following:
  • Adequate intake of vitamin K and magnesium from foods, but not from supplements was associated with reduced mortality risk
  • Intake of vitamin A, vitamin K, and zinc from food sources, but not from supplements was associated with a lower risk of death from heart disease
  • Calcium supplement intake of 1,000 mg/day or more was associated with increased risk of cancer death but there was no such association found when calcium was provided from dietary foods
  • Importantly, the team found that dietary supplements did not influence the risk of death in persons who did not receive enough nutrients from food
  • Also, intake of vitamin D supplements in persons without evidence of vitamin D deficiency might be associated with a risk of all-cause mortality including cancer. However, further studies regarding this aspect are required
The findings of the study suggest that the intake of nutrients through supplements may not reduce the risk of death and do not demonstrate the same beneficial effects of nutrients derived from food sources.

"Our results support the idea that, while supplement use contributes to an increased level of total nutrient intake, there are beneficial associations with nutrients from foods that aren't seen with supplements," said Zhang. "This study also confirms the importance of identifying the nutrient source when evaluating mortality outcomes."

Potential study limitations, include the time duration of the study as well as the data of dietary supplement use and dosage was self -reported and may be inaccurate. Additionally, residual confounding factors may have influenced the associations that were noted.

Summary

The study findings suggest that consuming supplements to compensate for lack of nutrients from the diet may not be as beneficial as we think nor does it reduce the risk of all-cause death.

References :
  1. Association Among Dietary Supplement Use, Nutrient Intake, and Mortality Among U.S. Adults: A Cohort Study - (https://annals.org/aim/article-abstract/2730525/association-among-dietary-supplement-use-nutrient-intake-mortality-among-u?doi=10.7326%2fM18-2478)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Fish Oil Supplements May Not Reduce Heart Attack, Stroke Risk in Diabetes Patients

Taking fish oil supplements which contain omega-3 fatty acids may not prevent heart attacks or strokes in patients with diabetes.

Calcium Supplements Increase Dementia Risk in Older Women Who Had Stroke

Women over the age of 50 years are prescribed calcium supplements to prevent osteoporosis. But the supplements can increase dementia risk in women who had had a stroke.

Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements

As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antioxidants and micronutrients in amounts, which promote health.

Two Iron Supplements linked to Development of Colon Cancer

Two common iron compounds were found to increase the formation of amphiregulin. Ferric citrate and ferric EDTA are the two iron compounds, which are often used in dietary supplements and also as a food additive.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Eat Your Way to Good Health

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Death Facts Bereavement Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Eat Your Way to Good Health 

What's New on Medindia

Neutropenic Sepsis

Organ Failure Can be Reversible: New Research

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive