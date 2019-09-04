Marijuana Used to Treat Morning Sickness Harmful for Baby’s Brain

Highlights:
- Marijuana used by pregnant women to treat morning
sickness can harm the baby's brain
- It results in behavioral, memory, and learning
problems after birth
- It is caused by damage to the nerve connections in
the brain areas responsible for learning and memory
Marijuana
used by pregnant women for treating morning sickness could be harmful to the
developing brain of babies, suggests new research from Auburn University, USA.
The study was led by Prof. Vishnu Suppiramaniam, PhD,
who is the Acting Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs at the
Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University, Alabama, USA. The
research, carried out in pregnant rats, revealed how marijuana affects the
developing brain of the fetus.
‘Marijuana used by pregnant women to treat morning sickness can be harmful to the baby’s brain, resulting in behavioral, memory, and learning problems after birth.’
Read More..
The study
findings are being presented by Dr. Priyanka Das Pinky, MBBS, is a PhD
candidate in Suppiramaniam's lab at the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental
Therapeutics Annual Meeting during
the 2019 Experimental Biology Meeting
in Orlando, Florida, USA.
Salient Features of the
Study
Implications of the Study
- The study was carried out in
pregnant female rats
- Cannabinoids (active compounds in
cannabis or marijuana) that activated the same proteins as cannabis (marijuana) were administered
to the pregnant rats
- The dose of cannabinoids was
equivalent to a moderate to high dose of marijuana in humans
- The synapses (connections between
nerves) in the hippocampus (brain center for learning and memory) were
damaged in baby rats exposed to cannabinoids
- The underlying cause was a reduction
in neural cell adhesion molecules (NCAM) that maintain proper neural
connections at the synapses
Development
of drugs that could elevate the levels of NCAM would help to counteract the
harmful effects of marijuana on the developing fetal brain. However, further
research is required to establish whether these animal model studies would be
translatable to humans.
"The findings from this study will serve as
an excellent premise for future interventions to restore memory in children
exposed to cannabis during pregnancy, and for the first time, identify a
specific mechanism by which learning and memory impairment occurs and how this
impairment can be ameliorated," says Pinky.
Marijuana
& its Harmful Effects
Marijuana
also known as cannabis among many other names, is a greenish colored mixture of
dried flowers of the cannabis plant Cannabis
sativa
. It is a psychotropic drug that is primarily used for recreational
and medical purposes. The active components of marijuana are cannabinoids.
The
use of marijuana has skyrocketed after being legalized for medical and
recreational purposes by several states in the US. For example, a previous
study reported that marijuana use among pregnant women increased by a
staggering 62 percent between 2002 and 2014. This mirrors the rise in marijuana
use among the general population in the US within the same timeframe.
Previous
studies have established that children born to mothers who used marijuana
during pregnancy, developed behavioral problems
, as well as learning and memory
difficulties. The new study not only buttressed the previous findings, but also
elucidated how the cannabinoids affect the nerve connections in the
hippocampus. Establishing the mechanism of action of marijuana on these nerve
connections in the brain could lead to the development of interventions to
reduce the injury.
Future Plans
The research team plans to carry
out further studies to dissect out the mechanism by which NCAM or its active
form modulates cellular effects, so that target-specific drugs can be developed
to ameliorate the cognitive defects.
Concluding Remarks
"Based on our research and the previous existing
findings in the field, it can be said that using marijuana during pregnancy
would not be a wise choice,"
says Pinky. "However,
it is also notable that the observed effect in the offspring can vary according
to their age and according to the trimester during which they were exposed to
the drug as well as dose and route of administration of the drug."
References :
- Mechanism of Prenatal Cannabinoid Exposure Mediated Memory Loss in Adolescent Offspring: Opportunities for Identifying Therapeutic Target - (https://experimentalbiology.org/2019/home.aspx)
Source: Medindia