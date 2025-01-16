Critical Stab Wounds Near Spine: Saif Ali Khan`s Path to Recovery

Saif Ali Khan’s deep stab wounds, particularly near his spinal cord, pose serious risks, but timely intervention has helped stabilize his condition.



‘Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds during the violent break-in, including one dangerously close to his spine. Quick surgery has been crucial in preventing life-threatening damage. #saifalikhan #stabwounds #medindia’

Advertisement

Nature of the Injuries

Advertisement

Medical Treatment and Surgical Response

Advertisement

Risk of Infection

Psychological Impact