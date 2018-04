Novel Technique Reduces Risk of Coronary Obstruction During Heart Valve Replacement

Aim of the BASILICA Technique

The BASILICA Procedure

Findings of the Current Study

In the current study, the scientists found the BASILICA procedure to be successful in seven critically ill patients who qualified for the procedure on compassionate grounds—until then untested in humans, and no other treatment options available at that stage.

‘The BASILICA procedure can potentially reduce the number of deaths due to transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).’

What is TAVR Procedure?

TAVR, a procedure used to treat aortic valve stenosis involves maneuvering a long, thin, flexible tube through an artery in the leg up into the heart.

Aortic valve stenosis refers to severe narrowing of the valve that regulates blood leaving the heart to the rest of the body. Thus this narrowing reduces blood flow to vital organs, leading to chest pain, fatigue, breathlessness, blackouts, and heart failure.

For elderly or frail patients with aortic valve stenosis, TAVR provides a highly effective and less invasive alternative to open heart surgery.

Why Is TAVR Considered Unsafe In Some Patients?

Future Plans

The findings of the study appeared in theThe BASILICA procedure was developed by Jaffar M. Khan, M.D., at the National, Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH, to make the TAVR procedure safer in some patients who experience coronary vessel obstruction during this procedure, many of whom die.During this procedure, the interventional cardiologist introduces anso that it can no longer block the coronary artery when the new transcatheter aortic valve is positioned in the heart.Thus, this new procedure provides a solution and gives hope to many patients who are at risk from the conventional TAVR procedure All patients had a successful TAVR with no coronary obstruction, stroke or any major complication," said Dr Robert J Lederman, M.D., the senior investigator in NHLBI's Division of Intramural Research who led the study with Khan. "They were doing well as they reached the 30-day-mark after the procedure."During TAVR, the cardiologist guides a catheter inside the heart and uses a balloon to replace a new valve inside the damaged aortic valve.However,(site of origin of the coronary vessel), the large leaflets block blood flow to the coronary arteries (cutting off blood supply to heart) as the new valve's scaffolding releases open.Says Dr Lederman, "These patients are either not eligible for conventional TAVR, or they are at high risk for it. Additionally, there is no good treatment or prevention strategy for TAVR-induced coronary obstruction. The previous technique of using a stent to open the coronary artery appears to have poor long-term outcomes."In an early multiple center feasibility study backed by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which began enrolling patients in January the efficacy of the BASILICA procedure will be reassessed.In conclusion, it is hoped the BASILICA technique will eventually help reduce the number of deaths from heart valve disease or related procedures.Source: Medindia