medindia
Novel Technique Reduces Risk of Coronary Obstruction During Heart Valve Replacement
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Novel Technique Reduces Risk of Coronary Obstruction During Heart Valve Replacement

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 3, 2018 at 4:50 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • New Bioprosthetic Aortic Scallop Intentional Laceration to prevent Iatrogenic Coronary Artery obstruction (BASILICA) technique reduces mortality in high risk patients undergoing heart valve replacement.
  • According to the American Heart Association, 5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with heart valve disease annually, and more than 20,000 die.
A new technique developed recently significantly reduces risk of coronary artery obstruction during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a rare but often lethal complication in some patients, according to a research team at the National Institutes of Health.
Novel Technique Reduces Risk of Coronary Obstruction During Heart Valve Replacement

The findings of the study appeared in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions.

Aim of the BASILICA Technique

The BASILICA procedure was developed by Jaffar M. Khan, M.D., at the National, Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH, to make the TAVR procedure safer in some patients who experience coronary vessel obstruction during this procedure, many of whom die.

The BASILICA Procedure

During this procedure, the interventional cardiologist introduces an electrified wire, the size of a sewing thread through the catheter and uses it to cut the original leaflet into two, so that it can no longer block the coronary artery when the new transcatheter aortic valve is positioned in the heart.

Findings of the Current Study

  • In the current study, the scientists found the BASILICA procedure to be successful in seven critically ill patients who qualified for the procedure on compassionate groundsuntil then untested in humans, and no other treatment options available at that stage.
Thus, this new procedure provides a solution and gives hope to many patients who are at risk from the conventional TAVR procedure.

All patients had a successful TAVR with no coronary obstruction, stroke or any major complication," said Dr Robert J Lederman, M.D., the senior investigator in NHLBI's Division of Intramural Research who led the study with Khan. "They were doing well as they reached the 30-day-mark after the procedure."

What is TAVR Procedure?

  • TAVR, a procedure used to treat aortic valve stenosis involves maneuvering a long, thin, flexible tube through an artery in the leg up into the heart.
  • Aortic valve stenosis refers to severe narrowing of the valve that regulates blood leaving the heart to the rest of the body. Thus this narrowing reduces blood flow to vital organs, leading to chest pain, fatigue, breathlessness, blackouts, and heart failure.
  • For elderly or frail patients with aortic valve stenosis, TAVR provides a highly effective and less invasive alternative to open heart surgery.

Why Is TAVR Considered Unsafe In Some Patients?

During TAVR, the cardiologist guides a catheter inside the heart and uses a balloon to replace a new valve inside the damaged aortic valve.

However, in some patients having abnormal or unusual physical heart structure, such as very large valve leaflets or small aortic roots (site of origin of the coronary vessel), the large leaflets block blood flow to the coronary arteries (cutting off blood supply to heart) as the new valve's scaffolding releases open.

Says Dr Lederman, "These patients are either not eligible for conventional TAVR, or they are at high risk for it. Additionally, there is no good treatment or prevention strategy for TAVR-induced coronary obstruction. The previous technique of using a stent to open the coronary artery appears to have poor long-term outcomes."

Future Plans

In an early multiple center feasibility study backed by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which began enrolling patients in January the efficacy of the BASILICA procedure will be reassessed.

In conclusion, it is hoped the BASILICA technique will eventually help reduce the number of deaths from heart valve disease or related procedures.

References:
  1. New technique makes heart valve replacement safer for some high-risk patients - (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/new-technique-makes-heart-valve-replacement-safer-some-high-risk-patients)
  2. Jaffar M. Khan, Danny Dvir, Adam B. Greenbaum, Vasilis C. Babaliaros, Toby Rogers, Gabriel Aldea, Mark Reisman, G. Burkhard Mackensen, Marvin H.K. Eng, Gaetano Paone, Dee Dee Wang, Robert A. Guyton, Chandan M. Devireddy, William H. Schenke, Robert J. Lederman. "Transcatheter Laceration of Aortic Leaflets to Prevent Coronary Obstruction During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement.", JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions, (2018); 11 (7): 677 DOI: 10.1016/j.jcin.2018.01.247
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Heart Patients may Benefit from TAVR Procedure

Heart Patients may Benefit from TAVR Procedure

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a procedure that helps to repair the damaged heart valve. The individuals who underwent this procedure have experienced a significant increase in their quality of life.

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.

Bicuspid Aortic Valve

Bicuspid Aortic Valve

Bicuspid aortic valve is a congenital condition where the aortic valve has only two leaflets instead of the normal three-leaflet shape.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Prosthetic Heart Valves

Prosthetic Heart Valves

A prosthetic heart valve is an artificial device surgically implanted into the heart to replace a heart valve that has become damaged.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Infective Endocarditis Pericarditis Bicuspid Aortic Valve Prosthetic Heart Valves 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...