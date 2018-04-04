medindia
Timing of Stress Hormone may Control Weight Gain
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Timing of Stress Hormone may Control Weight Gain

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 4, 2018 at 3:38 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Weight gain due to stress, disrupted circadian rhythms and treatment with glucocorticoid drugs may be dependent on the timing of hormonal pulses.
  • Controlling the timing of the stress hormone pulses may help in reducing weight gain.
  • Fat-cell maturation ramps up if the trough in exposure to glucocorticoids lasts less than 12 hours.
The timing of the dips and rises in the stress hormone-cortisol may explain why people gain weight due to chronic stress, disrupted circadian rhythms and treatment with glucocorticoid drugs, according to a new study. The findings published in Cell Metabolism suggest new strategies to reduce weight gain by controlling the timing of hormonal pulses.
Timing of Stress Hormone may Control Weight Gain

People with rheumatoid arthritis and asthma are most often prescribed glucocorticoid drugs in order to function normally but these drugs cause significant weight gain as a side effect.

"It (the study) explains why treatments with glucocorticoid drugs, which are often essential for people with rheumatoid arthritis and asthma to even function, are so linked with obesity and it suggests ways in which such treatments can be given safely without the common side effects of weight gain and bone loss," said Mary Teruel, PhD, assistant professor of chemical and systems biology and senior author of the study.

The hormone cycle

A healthy person's level of glucocorticoids rises and falls in a circadian 24-hour cycle. The level reaches its peak around 8 a.m., drops to its lowest around 3 a.m. and the next day to rises back again to reach its peak about five hours later.

The rise in the hormone levels is a wake-up signal that gets us moving and turns on our appetites. However, the glucocorticoid levels in our bloodstream can also be increased by stress.

Our fat tissues contain excess precursor fat cells that can convert to fat cells given the right signals. Glucocorticoids trigger these precursor cells to convert to fat cells. In a healthy condition, less than 1% of a person's precursor fat cells convert into fat cells. The low rate of conversion is essential for replacing damaged mature cells and for renewing and maintaining healthy fat tissue.

Study overview

The study aimed to find out why in normal conditions, rising glucocorticoid levels due to circadian rhythms and healthy short-term stresses don't cause all our precursor cells to convert into fat cells, but in conditions of chronic stress jet-lag and sleep disruption the conversion rate of fat cells is much higher.

To do this the research team decided to study the timing of the glucocorticoid pulses and its effect on fat cells.

Precursor fat cells were grown in petri dishes and exposed to glucocorticoids in carefully timed pulses over the course of four days. It was found that one pulse of glucocorticoids lasting 48 hours led most of the cells to differentiate, while shorter pulses with at least 12 hours between them resulted in minimal differentiation.

The team studied how the precursors sense the duration of the hormonal pulses and filter out short pulses by using single-cell live imaging to track PPAR-gamma protein levels. When PPAR-gamma levels increase to a certain threshold level in a fat precursor cell, the precursor cell will convert in to a fat cell.

Other findings

  • Loss of the normal circadian rhythm for glucocorticoids led to a doubling of the fat mass in animals due to both the creation of new fat cells and the growth of existing fat cells.
  • There is no increase in fat, as long as glucocorticoid boost was delivered by injection, only during the normal circadian peak times, even if they increased peak glucocorticoid levels forty-fold.
The research has implications for controlling weight gain in humans, Teruel said. "Yes, the timing of your stress does matter. Since conversion of precursor cells into fat cells occurs through a bistable switch, it means you can control the process with pulsing. Our results suggest that even if you get significantly stressed or treat your rheumatoid arthritis with glucocorticoids, you won't gain weight, as long as stress or glucocorticoid treatment happens only during the day. But if you experience chronic, continuous stress or take glucocorticoids at night, the resulting loss of normal circadian glucocorticoid oscillations will result in significant weight gain," she said.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Chronic Stress Increases Obesity Risk

Chronic Stress Increases Obesity Risk

People who suffer from long term stress maybe more prone to obesity.

Quiz on Corticosteroids

Quiz on Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids are life-saving medications that can revive a person of serious conditions. Test your knowledge on corticosteroids by taking this ...

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Palpitations And Arrhythmias Body Mass Index Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Exercise To Gain Weight Is Your Man Moody? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...