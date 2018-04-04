Mefloquine May Be Effective in Preventing Malaria in Pregnant Women

Highlights: Pregnant women who live in moderate to severe malarial transmission area are at the high risk of getting affected by malaria.

Resistance to the parasite and drug interactions of Sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine with cotrimoxazole in HIV-infected women are increasing steadily.

Mefloquine has been found to be safe and effective in pregnant women than other anti-malarial drugs and also associated with a lower risk of maternal anemia. Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the Plasmodium type of protozoans which affects humans and animals. Five different species of Plasmodium are responsible for causing an infection in human. An infected female Anopheles mosquito is responsible for transmitting the infection. Species of Plasmodium falciparum is responsible for causing most number of deaths when compared to other Plasmodium species as they cause a mild form of malaria.

‘Five studies conducted in sub-Saharan Africa and one study in Thailand compared the effects of mefloquine with standard anti-malarial drugs and it was found that it can prevent malaria in both HIV-infected and HIV-uninfected pregnant women.’ The endpoints of the study showed that mefloquine was found to be more efficacious than the current standard treatments. Mefloquine helps in reducing the presence of malarial parasites in pregnant women (HIV infected and uninfected) and the occurrence of anemia during delivery. However, mefloquine does not reduce the maternal adverse effects such as abortion, stillbirth, low birth weight or premature infant and there is an increase in drug-related adverse effects such as dizziness and vomiting.



What are the symptoms and signs of malaria? Paroxysm (Cycle of sudden coldness and shivering followed by fever and sweating)

Fever

Joint pain

Shivering

Headache

Vomiting

Jaundice

Hemolytic anemia

Presence of blood in urine

Eye damage

Convulsions What steps can be taken to prevent malaria? Avoid mosquito bites by using the following measures:

Use mosquito nets



Apply insect repellent while going outdoor



Wear long and loose fitting trousers and shirts with long sleeves



Use insect repellent after applying sunscreen while under sunlight

Seek medical advice immediately if you experience any symptoms

Consult your physician before traveling to malaria transmission area

Take the malaria prevention tablets with correct dose and at the right time

Using indoor residual spraying of DDT on the walls of the home

Covering water tanks and spraying insecticides on stagnant water reduces the chances for breeding by the parasite

Implementing intermittent preventive therapy to control the spread of malaria in pregnant women

Involving community participation and promoting awareness of the disease

Reference:

Mefloquine for preventing malaria in pregnant women - (http://www.cochrane.org/CD011444/INFECTN_mefloquine-preventing-malaria-pregnant-women) Mefloquine - (http://www.medicinesinpregnancy.org/Medicine--pregnancy/Mefloquine/) Malaria in pregnant women - (http://www.who.int/malaria/areas/high_risk_groups/pregnancy/en/) Malaria - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malaria)

