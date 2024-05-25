Syria's First Lady Faces Leukemia Diagnosis



Syria's First Lady, Asma al-Assad, has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to the Syrian presidency."After the appearance of several clinical symptoms and signs, followed by a series of medical examinations and tests, First Lady Asma al-Assad was diagnosed with acute leukemia," the presidential office said in a statement.Leukemia () is a type of cancer that originates in the bone marrow and affects the blood cells. It is characterized by the rapid production of abnormal white blood cells, which crowd out healthy blood cells. Leukemia can be acute, developing rapidly, or chronic, progressing slowly over time. Symptoms may include fatigue, frequent infections, easy bruising or bleeding, swollen lymph nodes, and weight loss. Treatment options for leukemia include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplantation, tailored to the type and stage of the disease.The statement said she will undergo a specialized treatment protocol that requires her to isolate. Asma al-Assad, 48, said in 2019 that she had fully recovered from breast cancer.Last year, she accompanied her husband on an official trip to the United Arab Emirates - her first known trip of this kind since 2011.The mother of three children and former investment banker was born in London in 1975 to Syrian parents.The question had arisen several times in the media as to why she did not leave Syria because of the civil war that began in 2011.Her husband, Bashar al-Assad, is accused of war crimes such as the use of poison gas and torture.Source-IANS