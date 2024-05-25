MiniMed Extended Infusion Set Could Improve Diabetes Care Sustainability

Medtronic's Innovation in Extended Infusion



‘The MiniMed extended infusion set, lasting seven days instead of two to three, significantly reduces medical waste and enhances sustainability in #diabetescare. #diabetes #Medtronic’

Medical waste from diabetes care, especially from the infusion sets and reservoirs used with insulin pumps, significantly impacts sustainability due to their reliance on single-use plastics. ( )However, companies like Medtronic are developing longer-lasting devices to address this issue. The MiniMed extended infusion set, for instance, is designed to last seven days, more than twice as long as standard sets, potentially improving sustainability, reports GlobalData.Medtronic's MiniMed extended infusion set and reservoir can reduce the number of sets and cartridges used per patient annually from 120-180 to just 52.David Beauchamp, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, notes, "These new devices could reduce medical waste by about 60%, while maintaining ease of use and necessary sterilization for patients."In 2023, an estimated 545,682 patients in the US used insulin pumps, leading to nearly 100 million infusion sets and reservoirs used annually. With extended infusion sets, this number could drop to less than 40 million.According to GlobalData, extended sets and reservoirs represent a growing niche in the insulin pump market, promising to reduce medical waste significantly while preserving the quality of care.Source-Medindia