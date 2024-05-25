About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

MiniMed Extended Infusion Set Could Improve Diabetes Care Sustainability

by Colleen Fleiss on May 25 2024 3:02 AM

MiniMed Extended Infusion Set Could Improve Diabetes Care Sustainability
Medical waste from diabetes care, especially from the infusion sets and reservoirs used with insulin pumps, significantly impacts sustainability due to their reliance on single-use plastics. ()

Medtronic's Innovation in Extended Infusion

However, companies like Medtronic are developing longer-lasting devices to address this issue. The MiniMed extended infusion set, for instance, is designed to last seven days, more than twice as long as standard sets, potentially improving sustainability, reports GlobalData.

Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.
Medtronic's MiniMed extended infusion set and reservoir can reduce the number of sets and cartridges used per patient annually from 120-180 to just 52.

David Beauchamp, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, notes, "These new devices could reduce medical waste by about 60%, while maintaining ease of use and necessary sterilization for patients."

In 2023, an estimated 545,682 patients in the US used insulin pumps, leading to nearly 100 million infusion sets and reservoirs used annually. With extended infusion sets, this number could drop to less than 40 million.

Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health
Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health
Did you know that your dentist can identify signs of diabetes by just taking a peek in your mouth? Everyone should maintain good oral health, but those with high blood sugar are more susceptible to developing oral health issues. Maintaining ...
According to GlobalData, extended sets and reservoirs represent a growing niche in the insulin pump market, promising to reduce medical waste significantly while preserving the quality of care.

Reference:
  1. Medtronic’s MiniMed extended infusion set could improve diabetes care sustainability - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/medical-devices/medtronics-minimed-extended-infusion-set-improve-diabetes-care-sustainability-says-globaldata/)
Source-Medindia
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Injections for Diabetes
Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diabetes News
View All
Advertisement