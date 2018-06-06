Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain urged people to minimize the use of plastics, especially not to use single-use plastic material at all.

Delhi Minister Urges People to Minimize Single-use Plastic

‘Children and youngsters play a major role in environmental conservation and tree plantation.’

Hussain was speaking after inaugurating 'Yoga Spot' and 'Herbal Garden' at the Hauz Rani forest area here, along with Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Gita Mittal on the occasion of World Environment Day."The Minister stressed the need for minimising the use of plastic in daily life. He noted the adverse effects of plastic waste -- clogging of water channels, plastic deposit in bodies of cattle, non-biodegradability of plastic waste etc. He dissuaded the use of plastic, especially single-use plastic," an official statement said.Hussain also stressed the role of children in environmental conservation and tree plantation and asked the youngsters to spread the message of "no use of plastic".The Acting Chief Justice said that two natural features of Delhi, the Aravalli range and the Yamuna River have been under constant environment threat despite monitoring by the Supreme Court and he High Court in the last three decades.Justice Mittal also emphasised the need for effective sewage treatment and scientific disposal and management of solid waste in the city.Source: IANS