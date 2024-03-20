About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru's Recovery After Brain Surgery

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 20 2024 11:23 PM

Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru
Motivational speaker Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the visionary behind the Isha Foundation, recently underwent brain surgery following a critical cerebral hemorrhage, () as confirmed by the organization.
"He is currently recovering well," Isha Foundation said in a statement. Sadhguru, who was suffering from severe headache for several weeks, was diagnosed with a "massive bleeding in the brain" on MRI on March 14.

Sadhguru's Rapid Decline with Weakness and Severe Symptoms

His condition worsened rapidly with "weakness of the left leg and headache with recurrent vomiting" on March 17.A further CT scan showed "increase in brain swelling and life-threatening shift of the brain to one side.

"He finally underwent an emergency brain surgery to relieve the bleeding in the skull."

"A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the surgery say his condition is improving beyond expectations," said neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in a post on X.com, who treated Sadhguru.

Source-IANS
