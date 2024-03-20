Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru's Recovery After Brain Surgery

Sadhguru's Rapid Decline with Weakness and Severe Symptoms



‘Motivational luminary Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently underwent brain surgery due to a severe cerebral hemorrhage. #Isha #brainsurgery #hemorrhage’

Brain Hemorrhage - (https://www.nyp.org/neuro/brain-hemorrhage)

Motivational speaker Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the visionary behind the Isha Foundation, recently underwent brain surgery following a critical cerebral hemorrhage, ( ) as confirmed by the organization."He is currently recovering well," Isha Foundation said in a statement.His condition worsened rapidly with "weakness of the left leg and headache with recurrent vomiting" on March 17.A further CT scan showed "increase in brain swelling and life-threatening shift of the brain to one side."He finally underwent an emergency brain surgery to relieve the bleeding in the skull.""A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the surgery say his condition is improving beyond expectations," said neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in a post on X.com, who treated Sadhguru.Source-IANS