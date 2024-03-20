About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Dealing With the Surge in Heat-Related Health Concerns

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 20 2024 11:30 PM

Amidst the UN's red alert on climate change, medical professionals voiced concerns on Wednesday about the notable health hazards linked to rising global temperatures.
The latest report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), showed record-breaking “greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, ocean heat and acidification, sea level rise, Antarctic sea ice cover and glacier retreat” in 2023.

Climate Change's Impact on Respiratory Health Explored

Climate change poses significant health risks, particularly in the realm of respiratory health. Climate change exacerbates air pollution, which worsens conditions of people who already have respiratory ailments like asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, etc,” Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HoD Pulmonology, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, told IANS.

Health Effects of Global Warming
Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth’s atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
“Climate change also includes worsened air quality due to an increase in ground-level ozone and particulate matter pollution, triggering respiratory problems,” said Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. The experts further noted that a short winter season and an early onset of summer will have an impact on the viruses’ behavioural patterns leading to a spike in infectious diseases.

“Climate change alters the geographic distribution and seasonality of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever and Zika virus, which can have respiratory manifestations in some cases,” Dr Vikas said. 2023 was not only the Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, () but it was also the first year in which the world was close to 1.5 degrees Celsius (1.48 degrees C) hotter than the pre-industrial average (1850-1900). But the year 2024, many scientists believe to be humanity's first year beyond the UN-mandated 1.5 degrees C.

Dr. Kuldeep told IANS that the increase in global temperatures will also spur heatwave events, which will become more frequent and intense. “This can lead to an increased incidence of heatstroke, dehydration, and the worsening of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases”.

ASTHMA
Learn more about Asthma, a chronic childhood disease with the highest incidence.
Reference:
  1. 2023 was the world's warmest year on record - (https://www.noaa.gov/news/2023-was-worlds-warmest-year-on-record-by-far)
Source-IANS
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Quiz on Global Warming
Quiz on Global Warming
The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...

