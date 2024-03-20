Dealing With the Surge in Heat-Related Health Concerns

Climate Change's Impact on Respiratory Health Explored



‘New report predicts a 'high probability' of 2024 being another record-hot year, with January already noted as the warmest on record. #climatechange #hottestyear’

2023 was the world's warmest year on record - (https://www.noaa.gov/news/2023-was-worlds-warmest-year-on-record-by-far)

Amidst the UN's red alert on climate change, medical professionals voiced concerns on Wednesday about the notable health hazards linked to rising global temperatures.The latest report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), showed record-breaking “greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, ocean heat and acidification, sea level rise, Antarctic sea ice cover and glacier retreat” in 2023.Climate change exacerbates air pollution, which worsens conditions of people who already have respiratory ailments like asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, etc,” Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HoD Pulmonology, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, told IANS.“Climate change also includes worsened air quality due to an increase in ground-level ozone and particulate matter pollution, triggering respiratory problems,” said Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. The experts further noted that a short winter season and an early onset of summer will have an impact on the viruses’ behavioural patterns leading to a spike in infectious diseases.“Climate change alters the geographic distribution and seasonality of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever and Zika virus, which can have respiratory manifestations in some cases,” Dr Vikas said. 2023 was not only the Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, ( ) but it was also the first year in which the world was close to 1.5 degrees Celsius (1.48 degrees C) hotter than the pre-industrial average (1850-1900). But theDr. Kuldeep told IANS that the increase in global temperatures will also spur heatwave events, which will become more frequent and intense. “This can lead to an increased incidence of heatstroke, dehydration, and the worsening of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases”.Source-IANS